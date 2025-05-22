Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Simone Manuel Hits 53.11 100 Free At Longhorn Elite Invite

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel continued to build towards the upcoming U.S. National Championships at last weekend’s Longhorn Elite Invite, posting a trio of season-best times in the sprint freestyle events.

Highlighting Manuel’s performances was the 100 free, where the 2016 Olympic champion put up a time of 53.11 to mark one of her fastest swims since winning the world title in the event in 2019.

The performance is Manuel’s 3rd-fastest since the beginning of 2020, and is only .02 shy of her quickest, having recorded times of 53.09 and 53.10 in 2024.

The 28-year-old’s personal best time stands at 52.04, done in 2019, which was also the last time she broke 53 seconds.

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of Texas Women’s Swimming on YouTube

Last year, Manuel clocked 53.10 at the Speedo Grand Challenge in late May and then went 53.09 in the prelims at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She went on to place 4th in the Trials final (53.25), qualifying for the Olympic team in the women’s 4×100 free relay before earning an individual berth in the 50 free.

With her swim on the weekend, which improved on her season-best of 53.23 set in March, Manuel ranks 5th in the world for the 2024-25 season and 3rd among Americans, trailing Gretchen Walsh (52.90) and Torri Huske (52.95), who rank 1st and 2nd in the world.

Walsh and Huske produced those swims in the final of the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim earlier this month, where Manuel placed 6th in 53.99.

At the Longhorn Elite Invite, Manuel also set season-best times in the 50 free (24.54) and 200 free (1:57.34), ranking her 10th and 18th in the world this season, respectively.

