2025 AP Race International: Plethora Of International Talent On Tap

2025 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

Saturday, May 24th – Monday, May 26th

London Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

The AP Race International is back and better than ever, with the third edition of the annual event named after Olympic champion Adam Peaty giving us a huge array of international talent ready to rumble this weekend.

Action kicks off on Friday, May 24th and spans Monday, May 26th, as athletes contest an Olympic schedule at the storied London Aquatics Centre.

A £21,500 (~29,000) prize pot is on the line with cash winnings distributed as follows, based on overall Aqua points for men and women combined:

1st – £10,000 (~$13,400 USD)

2nd – £5,000 (~$6,700 USD)

3rd – £2,500 (~$3,400 USD)

4th – £1,500 (~$2,000 USD)

5th – £1,000 (~$1,300 USD)

Heats begin at 9:30 am local with B & Junior Finals taking place at 5 pm local. The super finals start at 7 pm local on each of the four nights.

As in years past, this competition has attracted talent from across the globe. Not only is a super-strong British contingent present, but a 65-strong American junior team will also be vying for medals and bragging rights.

Beyond that, athletes stemming from the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and beyond will take to the London Aquatics Centre pool ahead of this summer’s World Championships.

Key Entrants

Freya Anderson

Alina Baievych (GER)

Kieran Bird

Lilly Booker

Cameron Brooker

Greg Butler

Skye Carter

Alex Cohoon

Freya Colbert

Caspar Corbeau (NED)

Lauren Cox

Martine Damborg (DEN)

Koen de Groot (NED)

Maaike de Waard (NED)

Tom Dean

Angharad Evans

Josh Gammon

Florine Gaspard (BEL)

Isabel Gose (GER)

Luke Greenbank

James Guy

Nina Holt (GER)

Lucy Hope

Rikako Ikee (JPN)

Moesha Johnson (AUS)

Oliver Klemet (GER)

Miroslav Knedla (CZE)

Nyls Korstanje (NED)

Nicolas Lia (NOR)

Johannes Liebemann (GER)

Max Litchfield

Keanna MacInnes

Lukas Märtens (GER)

Lukas Matzerath (GER)

Holly McGill

Jack McMillan

Ed Mildred

Jacob Mills

Max Morgan

Oliver Morgan

Rasmus Nickelsen (DEN)

Eva Okaro

Honey Osrin

Filip Nowacki

Jacob Peters

Ben Proud

Emily Richards

Matt Richards

Leah Schlosshan

Tes Schouten (NED)

Duncan Scott

Katie Shanahan

Kenzo Simons (NED)

Marrit Steenbergen (NED)

Renzo Tjon-A-Joe (NED)

Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL)

Matthew Ward

Florian Wellbrock (GER)

Maya Werner (GER)

Jacob Whittle

Abbie Wood