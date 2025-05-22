2025 AP Race International: Plethora Of International Talent On Tap

2025 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL
- Saturday, May 24th – Monday, May 26th
- London Aquatics Centre
- LCM (50m)
The AP Race International is back and better than ever, with the third edition of the annual event named after Olympic champion Adam Peaty giving us a huge array of international talent ready to rumble this weekend.
Action kicks off on Friday, May 24th and spans Monday, May 26th, as athletes contest an Olympic schedule at the storied London Aquatics Centre.
A £21,500 (~29,000) prize pot is on the line with cash winnings distributed as follows, based on overall Aqua points for men and women combined:
- 1st – £10,000 (~$13,400 USD)
- 2nd – £5,000 (~$6,700 USD)
- 3rd – £2,500 (~$3,400 USD)
- 4th – £1,500 (~$2,000 USD)
- 5th – £1,000 (~$1,300 USD)
Heats begin at 9:30 am local with B & Junior Finals taking place at 5 pm local. The super finals start at 7 pm local on each of the four nights.
As in years past, this competition has attracted talent from across the globe. Not only is a super-strong British contingent present, but a 65-strong American junior team will also be vying for medals and bragging rights.
Beyond that, athletes stemming from the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and beyond will take to the London Aquatics Centre pool ahead of this summer’s World Championships.
Key Entrants
Freya Anderson
Alina Baievych (GER)
Kieran Bird
Lilly Booker
Cameron Brooker
Greg Butler
Skye Carter
Alex Cohoon
Freya Colbert
Caspar Corbeau (NED)
Lauren Cox
Martine Damborg (DEN)
Koen de Groot (NED)
Maaike de Waard (NED)
Tom Dean
Angharad Evans
Josh Gammon
Florine Gaspard (BEL)
Isabel Gose (GER)
Luke Greenbank
James Guy
Nina Holt (GER)
Lucy Hope
Rikako Ikee (JPN)
Moesha Johnson (AUS)
Oliver Klemet (GER)
Miroslav Knedla (CZE)
Nyls Korstanje (NED)
Nicolas Lia (NOR)
Johannes Liebemann (GER)
Max Litchfield
Keanna MacInnes
Lukas Märtens (GER)
Lukas Matzerath (GER)
Holly McGill
Jack McMillan
Ed Mildred
Jacob Mills
Max Morgan
Oliver Morgan
Rasmus Nickelsen (DEN)
Eva Okaro
Honey Osrin
Filip Nowacki
Jacob Peters
Ben Proud
Emily Richards
Matt Richards
Leah Schlosshan
Tes Schouten (NED)
Duncan Scott
Katie Shanahan
Kenzo Simons (NED)
Marrit Steenbergen (NED)
Renzo Tjon-A-Joe (NED)
Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL)
Matthew Ward
Florian Wellbrock (GER)
Maya Werner (GER)
Jacob Whittle
Abbie Wood