Cam McEvoy On Enhanced Games: “Performances Don’t Count In Any Way”

The inaugural edition of the Enhanced Games has garnered much attention this week, with several key announcements put out on the news waves.

Among the details revealed in just the past few days, we’ve learned the following:

Regarding the final bullet point involving Mangussen, one of his Aussie teammates has since spoken out about the Enhanced Games, with reigning 50m free Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy voicing his disapproval.

“It doesn’t count in any way, shape or form when you take drugs or wear one of the banned suits, or both,” 31-year-old McEvoy told The Age this week.

“It’s got no relevance to Olympic or World Championship 50-metre comps, or to the international rankings around them.”

McEvoy continued, “Another angle that concerns me is the unknown potential cost this has to the athletes long-term,” McEvoy said. “I understand there are some measures being put in place around the safety of those athletes throughout this process.

“But there are long-term negative health effects associated with maximised PEDs [performance-enhancing drugs] and further still, a lot of unknowns around just how serious those effects are.

“Humans in the past have underestimated what they don’t yet fully understand. For example, a quick look at the early misuse of radioactive materials serves as a warning. I am by no means an expert, but it seems unwise to think that in this context the prioritisation of performance over safety is immune to this same hubris.”

In the same article, Magnussen responded to McEvoy’s comments, replying, “If I was Cam, and I was going to be able to put a suit on and race for $US1 million [$ 1.56 million] – plus be paid as an athlete – for me, it would be a no-brainer.

“At this point for Cam, he sees it like a sideshow. If you stayed in the testing pool the whole time [by continually agreeing to take drug tests], then it shouldn’t be an issue. It seems like a free hit.” (The Age)

Magnussen and McEvoy represented Australia on the international circuit for a number of years and were both members of the nation’s bronze medal-earning men’s 4x100m free relay at the 2016 Olympic Games.

We reported how the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) vehemently disagrees with the concept of the Enhanced Games and is concerned for the long-term health of the athletes taking part.

“WADA condemns the Enhanced Games as a dangerous and irresponsible concept and is very concerned about its emergence,” WADA said in the statement. “The health and well-being of athletes is WADA’s number-one priority.”