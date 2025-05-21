Andrii Govorov Joins Magnussen, Gkolomeev In Enhanced Games Participation

Ukrainian world record holder Andrii Govorov will compete in the Enhanced Games next year, announcing his intention to do so on Instagram Wednesday.

The move comes just days after Govorov announced his retirement “from Olympic sport,” which in hindsight was a clue towards his intentions ahead of the Enhanced Games’ official launch on Wednesday.

Govorov, who currently holds the world record in the men’s 50 butterfly (LCM), joins Australian Olympic medalist James Magnussen and four-time Greek Olympian Kristian Gkolomeev as elite swimmers to confirm their participation in the Enhanced Games.

Gkolomeev went under the world record in the men’s 50 free (20.89) wearing a super-suit two weeks into taking performance-enhancing drugs, it was announced on Wednesday, while two months into his cycle, he went 21.03 in a jammer (under the textile world record of 21.04).

Govorov has always been a 50 fly specialist, and with that event only being added to the Olympic program last month, he has not represented Ukraine at the Games since 2016 despite remaining active. In Rio, he placed 5th in the men’s 50 free, setting a best time of 21.46 in the semi-finals. He was also 14th in the 50 free at the 2012 Olympics in London.

He won bronze in the 50 fly at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, and also won silver in the 50 fly at SC Worlds in 2010 and bronze in 2014.

At the LC European Championships, he’s won four career medals in the 50 fly, including back-to-back golds in 2016 and 2018, and he’s also twice reached the podium in the 50 free.

At SC Euros, he won three straight 50 fly titles from 2011 until 2015.

The Enhanced Games announced Wednesday that its inaugural event will run on Memorial Day Weekend in 2026 in Las Vegas.