USA Swimming Names 119 Swimmers to 2025 Zone Select Camp Rosters

USA Swimming has announced rosters for its the 2025 Select Camps. In total, 119 junior-aged athletes will attend the three camps where athletes will be exposed to elite level coaching and sport performance concepts and tiptoe into the cultural bonds of the broader US national system.

This is actually an increase from the 112 participating clubs at the 2024 camps, in spite of the consolidation.

Zone Select Camps

This year, USA Swimming is hosting two Zone Select Camps, consolidating from the previous four, with Eastern and Southern Zones combining for a camp and Western and Central Zones combining for a camp.

30 swimmers were selected from each zone aside from the Western Zone, where only 29 will attend. The selection procedures invite the best swimmers in each of the 14 individual Olympic event (based on the Paris Olympic schedule), plus the next fastest 12 year old girl, 13 year old girl, 13 year old boy, and 14 year old boy based on an overall ranking of their placement in three events within their Zone.

The qualifying period was September 1, 2023 until August 31, 2024 and only long course swims are considered.

This system was a change from prior versions that relied more on IMX score. According to USA Swimming, their data team found that choosing by event versus an overall score was a better predictor of advancements to higher levels of national and international swimming.

Athletes who have already appeared on the Junior National Team are not eligible to attend.

Coaches of invited athletes are also able to attend the camp, where they will have a separate track from the coaches’ camps. Housing, meals, and local transportation is included for attending coaches.

The Southern/Eastern Camp will be held at the University of Louisville from May 22-25, while the Western/Central Camp will be held at Arizona State from June 5-8.

Eastern Zone (Camp 1)

The historic North Baltimore Aquatic Club, the program that gave rise to Michael Phelps, will be well-represented in the Eastern Zone with 3 swimmers attending. Cavalier Aquatics, NOVA of Virginia, Racer X Aquatics, and one of the country’s largest clubs NCAP all have multiple swimmers attending from the Eastern Zone.

Name Club Adrian Lisiewski North Baltimore Aquatic Club Alexia Davies Lakeland Hills YMCA Ava Buhrman Cumberland Valley Aquatic Club Avery Heron North Baltimore Aquatic Club Benjamin Charlton Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA Brantley Patterson NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc Charles Hilton NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc Coyle Moore Tide Swimming Cullen Cashman South Shore YMCA Strypers Elisabeth Lange Racer X Aquatics Elizabeth Birch Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics Elyse Brenenborg Racer X Aquatics Hartley Vercollone North Baltimore Aquatic Club Jane Chevalier Badger Swim Club, Inc. Jillian Shifflett Nation’s Capital Swim Club Joseph Eaddy Revolution Aquatic Club Julia Bak QNS Aquatic Club Justin Shi Eagle Swim Team Inc. Luke Sullivan Upper Dublin Aquatic Club Mason Crowley Northern Dutchess Aquatic Club Max Ciechanowski Jersey Aquatic Club Michael Sabo Hanover Aquatics, Inc Olivia Parent Sunrise Swim Club Samantha Packard Greenwich YWCA Dolphins Swm Tm Sedona King Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA Shelby Hutchinson South Jersey Aquatic Club Tyler Kominski Nation’s Capital Swim Club Wyatt Stetor Peters Township Swim Club Yuriel Lee Scarlet Aquatics Zadie Schatz Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club

Southern Zone (Camp 1)

The Southern Zone, which spans from West Virginia to Texas and Florida, excluding Virginia, is one of the country’s most successful regions. The camp will include 2 athletes each from SwimMAC Carolina, the North Carolina Aquatic Club, and the TAC Titans in North Carolina’s fertile club scene, 2 each from Saint Petersburg Aquatics and the Sarasota Sharks in Florida, and 2 from the First Colony Swim Team in Houston, Texas.

The historic Lakeside Aquatic Club in Kentucky will also send a pair of athletes

Note that Carmel Swim Club will be represented in both camps: Alex Clark lived in Florida when she qualified (Southern Zone) but has since moved to train with the Carmel Swim Club in Indiana (Central Zone). She will attend the Southern Zone Camp, while Andrew Allen and Haley Morris will both attend the Central Zone Camp.

Central Zone (Camp 2)

Two more from the Carmel Swim Club, making three total, leads the way for the Central Zone. Other clubs with two in this group include the Waukesha Express in Wisconsin, the Dublin Community Swim Team and Mason Manta Rays in Ohio, and FMC Aquatic in Illinois, which is home to the FMC Aquatic Center that has become a jewel in the national swimming hosting rotation.

Name Club Abigail Moore Academy Bullets Swim Club Alice Ogura Swim Omaha Andrew Allen Carmel Swim Club Austin Chu CSP Tideriders Avery Antoniewski Waukesha Express Swim Team Benjamin Oswiecinski Dublin Community Swim Team Benjamin Wisotzke Waukesha Express Swim Team Brooklyn Talley Dayton Raiders Chloe Fox Mason Manta Rays Claire Christianson St Croix Swim Club Gabriel Trujillo Mason Manta Rays Gabrielle Green Parkway Swim Club Graham Henderson Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. Grant Freeze Ozaukee Aquatics Haley Hunter Zionsville Swim Club Haley Morris Carmel Swim Club Issac Adanin Club Wolverine Jacob Nadur Dublin Community Swim Team Jake MacPhail Blazing Barracudas Josiah Collins Fort Wayne Swim Team Kai Joyner Rochester Swim Club Kaia Casey Great Wolf Swim Team Kamryn Gardiner Peoria Area Water Wizards Marian Kalweit Riptide Molly Forebaugh FMC Aquatic Owen Gee Cincinnati Marlins Peter Kovacs Indiana Swim Club Samantha Walley FMC Aquatic Tessa Hansen Lake Country Swim Team Tylan Thomas River City Aquatics

Western Zone (Camp 2)

Four clubs on the West Coast had three swimmers qualify each: The Santa Clara Swim Club and Sierra Marlins Swim Team in Northern California, Irvine Novaquatics in Southern California, and the Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club in Seattle.

Among the highlights of this group is National Age Group Record breaker Aiden Zhou.