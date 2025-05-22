Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Names 119 Swimmers to 2025 Zone Select Camp Rosters

USA Swimming has announced rosters for its the 2025 Select Camps. In total, 119 junior-aged athletes will attend the three camps where athletes will be exposed to elite level coaching and sport performance concepts and tiptoe into the cultural bonds of the broader US national system.

This is actually an increase from the 112 participating clubs at the 2024 camps, in spite of the consolidation.

Zone Select Camps

This year, USA Swimming is hosting two Zone Select Camps, consolidating from the previous four, with Eastern and Southern Zones combining for a camp and Western and Central Zones combining for a camp.

30 swimmers were selected from each zone aside from the Western Zone, where only 29 will attend. The selection procedures invite the best swimmers in each of the 14 individual Olympic event (based on the Paris Olympic schedule), plus the next fastest 12 year old girl, 13 year old girl, 13 year old boy, and 14 year old boy based on an overall ranking of their placement in three events within their Zone.

The qualifying period was September 1, 2023 until August 31, 2024 and only long course swims are considered.

This system was a change from prior versions that relied more on IMX score. According to USA Swimming, their data team found that choosing by event versus an overall score was a better predictor of advancements to higher levels of national and international swimming.

Athletes who have already appeared on the Junior National Team are not eligible to attend.

Coaches of invited athletes are also able to attend the camp, where they will have a separate track from the coaches’ camps. Housing, meals, and local transportation is included for attending coaches.

The Southern/Eastern Camp will be held at the University of Louisville from May 22-25, while the Western/Central Camp will be held at Arizona State from June 5-8.

Eastern Zone (Camp 1)

The historic North Baltimore Aquatic Club, the program that gave rise to Michael Phelps, will be well-represented in the Eastern Zone with 3 swimmers attending. Cavalier Aquatics, NOVA of VirginiaRacer X Aquatics, and one of the country’s largest clubs NCAP all have multiple swimmers attending from the Eastern Zone.

Name Club
Adrian Lisiewski North Baltimore Aquatic Club
Alexia Davies Lakeland Hills YMCA
Ava Buhrman Cumberland Valley Aquatic Club
Avery Heron North Baltimore Aquatic Club
Benjamin Charlton Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
Brantley Patterson NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
Charles Hilton NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
Coyle Moore Tide Swimming
Cullen Cashman South Shore YMCA Strypers
Elisabeth Lange Racer X Aquatics
Elizabeth Birch Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics
Elyse Brenenborg Racer X Aquatics
Hartley Vercollone North Baltimore Aquatic Club
Jane Chevalier Badger Swim Club, Inc.
Jillian Shifflett Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Joseph Eaddy Revolution Aquatic Club
Julia Bak QNS Aquatic Club
Justin Shi Eagle Swim Team Inc.
Luke Sullivan Upper Dublin Aquatic Club
Mason Crowley Northern Dutchess Aquatic Club
Max Ciechanowski Jersey Aquatic Club
Michael Sabo Hanover Aquatics, Inc
Olivia Parent Sunrise Swim Club
Samantha Packard Greenwich YWCA Dolphins Swm Tm
Sedona King Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
Shelby Hutchinson South Jersey Aquatic Club
Tyler Kominski Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Wyatt Stetor Peters Township Swim Club
Yuriel Lee Scarlet Aquatics
Zadie Schatz Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club

Southern Zone (Camp 1)

The Southern Zone, which spans from West Virginia to Texas and Florida, excluding Virginia, is one of the country’s most successful regions. The camp will include 2 athletes each from SwimMAC Carolina, the North Carolina Aquatic Club, and the TAC Titans in North Carolina’s fertile club scene, 2 each from Saint Petersburg Aquatics and the Sarasota Sharks in Florida, and 2 from the First Colony Swim Team in Houston, Texas.

The historic Lakeside Aquatic Club in Kentucky will also send a pair of athletes

Note that Carmel Swim Club will be represented in both camps: Alex Clark lived in Florida when she qualified (Southern Zone) but has since moved to train with the Carmel Swim Club in Indiana (Central Zone). She will attend the Southern Zone Camp, while Andrew Allen and Haley Morris will both attend the Central Zone Camp.

Name Club
Abigail Burke T2 Aquatics
Alexandria Clark Carmel Swim Club
Avery McGuinness Mansfield Aquatic Club
Blake Beaver Bolles School Sharks
Christian Guettler Saint Petersburg Aquatics
Cullen Kahl Magnolia Aquatic Club
David Gellin North Carolina Aquatic Club
Denzo Senekal Blue Dolphins
Drue Rogers Lakeside Aquatic Club
Eli Sweet SwimMAC Carolina
Emma Richardson SwimMAC Carolina
Ethan Valerio First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
Ethan Zhou Lakeside Aquatic Club
Finola Whelehan TAC Titans
Greer Sweeney Lakeside Swim Team
Heba Fouitah Aiken-Augusta Swim League
Hutchison Paxton Nashville Aquatic Club
Jack Maddan First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
John Hoover Bulldog Aquatic Club
Jonathan Palamar TAC Titans
Kylie Mann SwimAtlanta
Liam Schermerhorn Saint Petersburg Aquatics
Maximillian Halpern North Carolina Aquatic Club
McKinley Polk Berkeley Aquatics
Parker Van Olst New Wave Swim Team
Penelope Lopez-Casula Eagle Aquatics
Salem Bahr Ensworth Aquatics
Skylar Zuleger YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Riptide
Sophia Malkowicz Sarasota Sharks
Sydney Hardy Sarasota Sharks

Central Zone (Camp 2)

Two more from the Carmel Swim Club, making three total, leads the way for the Central Zone. Other clubs with two in this group include the Waukesha Express in Wisconsin, the Dublin Community Swim Team and Mason Manta Rays in Ohio, and FMC Aquatic in Illinois, which is home to the FMC Aquatic Center that has become a jewel in the national swimming hosting rotation.

Name Club
Abigail Moore Academy Bullets Swim Club
Alice Ogura Swim Omaha
Andrew Allen Carmel Swim Club
Austin Chu CSP Tideriders
Avery Antoniewski Waukesha Express Swim Team
Benjamin Oswiecinski Dublin Community Swim Team
Benjamin Wisotzke Waukesha Express Swim Team
Brooklyn Talley Dayton Raiders
Chloe Fox Mason Manta Rays
Claire Christianson St Croix Swim Club
Gabriel Trujillo Mason Manta Rays
Gabrielle Green Parkway Swim Club
Graham Henderson Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
Grant Freeze Ozaukee Aquatics
Haley Hunter Zionsville Swim Club
Haley Morris Carmel Swim Club
Issac Adanin Club Wolverine
Jacob Nadur Dublin Community Swim Team
Jake MacPhail Blazing Barracudas
Josiah Collins Fort Wayne Swim Team
Kai Joyner Rochester Swim Club
Kaia Casey Great Wolf Swim Team
Kamryn Gardiner Peoria Area Water Wizards
Marian Kalweit Riptide
Molly Forebaugh FMC Aquatic
Owen Gee Cincinnati Marlins
Peter Kovacs Indiana Swim Club
Samantha Walley FMC Aquatic
Tessa Hansen Lake Country Swim Team
Tylan Thomas River City Aquatics

Western Zone (Camp 2)

Four clubs on the West Coast had three swimmers qualify each: The Santa Clara Swim Club and Sierra Marlins Swim Team in Northern California, Irvine Novaquatics in Southern California, and the Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club in Seattle.

Among the highlights of this group is National Age Group Record breaker Aiden Zhou.

Name Club
Aiden Zhou Santa Clara Swim Club
Amir Ali Irvine Novaquatics
Aya Gillis-Pade Santa Clara Swim Club
Cassandra Espinoza La Mirada Armada
Charles Cancelmo Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
Dylan Yang Burlingame Aquatic Club
Eli Siniak Irvine Novaquatics
Gillian Ascari SOCAL Aquatics Association
Ilona Weisz Corvallis Aquatic Team
Isaac Yeung Bellevue Club Swim Team
Isabella Ferguson Pleasanton Seahawks
Kasey Gray Sea to Desert Swim Association
Kota Charles Sierra Marlins Swim Team
Langston Lindsey Swim Neptune
Lauren Lonsdale Sacramento Aquatics Club
Lauren Johnson Sierra Marlins Swim Team
Luke Dunn Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
Madelyn Yovanovich Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
Marina Didenko Terrapins Swim Team
Michael Wang Irvine Novaquatics
Owen Stauffer Issaquah Swim Team
Remington Willard Scottsdale Aquatic Club
Robert Doolittle Sierra Marlins Swim Team
Sophia Ganong North Jeffco Swim Team
Sullivan Benes Desert Storm Swimming
Tanishi Gupta Alto Swim Club
Treyn Krauss Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
Violet Rutter Santa Clara Swim Club
William Canori AC Swim Club

