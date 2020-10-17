Littlejohn Takes Back NZL 100 Free Age Record From Fairweather

2020 NEW ZEALAND SECONDARY SCHOOL CSHIPS

Thursday, October 15th – Sunday, October 18th

Water Te Rapa, Hamilton, NZL

SCM (25m)

Results

16-year-old Erika Fairweather has already done damage at these 2020 New Zealand Secondary School Championships. But, on the penultimate day of competition, it was fellow teenager Laura Littlejohn‘s turn to take the spotlight.

Also 16 years of age, Littlejohn of St. Paul’s Collegiate produced a new lifetime best time of 54.26 to take the age group title in the women’s 100m free. Splitting 26.22/28.04, Littlejohn’s effort here in Hamilton checks her in as the new age record holder, edging out Fairweather’s previous mark of 54.28 the Neptune swimmer put up just days ago.

For her part, Fairweather was nearly at that same level, logging a result of 54.64 today to finish as runner-up. This is after she already reaped gold in the 400m free in a new lifetime best.

Littlejohn’s 54.26 effort now renders her as the 3rd fastest woman ever for New Zealand in this SCM 100 free.

Top 5 New Zealand Women Performers in SCM 50 Free