2022 European Junior Championships
- Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
- Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET
Lithuania’s team of Sylvia Statkevicius, Marija Romanovskaja, Patricija Geriksonaite, and Smilte Plytnykaite crushed the girls’ Lithuanian 4×200 free relay national record by 8 seconds at the 2022 European Junior Championships. They touched the wall with a time of 8:19.38 to place 5th.
The previous record was set at the 2021 European Junior Championships where their team placed 8th. 15-year-olds Statkevicius, Romanovskaja, and Plytnykaite were also on that relay in 2021. 14-year-old Geriksonaite is the newest addition to the relay and the youngest member of the team.
Today, Statkevicius led off the relay in 2:03.54, the 5th fastest lead-off split in the field. This beat their 2021 lead-off split by nearly one second. The biggest difference between Lithuania’s 2021 and 2022 relay legs was Plytnykaite’s anchor split of 2:04.12 which took more than 4 seconds off their team’s anchor split (swam by Statkevicius) in 2021.
Statkevicius’ 200 freestyle has improved significantly since 2021 when her season-best time was 2:06.13. Today, she came within half a second of her lifetime best 200 free time from March, a 2:03.00. She is coming off an eventful spring season where she broke both the 800 free and 1500 free Lithuanian national records in March and April, respectively.
Split Comparison
|Lithuania 2021
|Lithuania 2022
|200m
|2:04.41 (Plytnykaite)
|2:03.54 (Statkevicius)
|400m
|2:07.40 (Kondraskaite)
|2:05.32 (Romanovskaja)
|600m
|2:07.08 (Romanovskaja)
|2:06.40 (Geriksonaite)
|800m
|2:08:66 (Statkevicius)
|2:04.12 (Plytnykaite)
|Final Time:
|8:27.55
|8:19.38
Originally reported by YanYan Li:
GIRLS’ 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL
- World Record: China — 7:40.33 (2021)
- European Record: Great Britain — 7:45.51 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Canada — 7:51.47 (2017)
- European Junior Record: Russia — 7:57.33 (2017)
- European Junior Championship Record: Hungary — 7:58.99 (2017)
- 2021 European Junior Champion: Hungary — 8:00.95
Podium:
- Hungary — 7:49.04
- Italy — 8:08.93
- Great Britain — 8:13.42
Hungary had control over this race from the very beginning, with their lead widening more and more after each leg. Lilla Abraham got things started with a 1:59.42 leadoff, and she had the only sub-two minute flat start leg. Dora Molnar and Lili Gyurinovics split 2:00.55 and 2:01.78 respectively, before 200 free champion Nikoletta Padar anchored with a massive split of 1:57.29—faster than what she went on this relay at World Championships. Not a single other swimmer in the field split faster than two minutes.
These four girls ended up combining for a time of 7:59.04, which won by 9.89 seconds and is just 0.05 seconds off of the European Junior Championships record set by Hungary in 2017.
Hungary also won the mixed 4×100 free relay, which Padar and Molnar were on, earlier in this meet.