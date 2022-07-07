2022 European Junior Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

On day three of the 2022 European Junior Championships, there will be loads of finals and semifinals action.

The session will be headlined by stars like Lana Pudar, who is the defending champion in the girls’ 100 fly and looks to take another title tonight. However, the top seed coming into finals is Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijik.

Other notable names competing include Romania’s David Popovici, who has already won the boys’ 200 free and will take on the 50 free semifinals, where he comes in with the fastest time from prelims at 22.46. This meet marks his first time competing in the event at a major international meet, as he did not swim the 50 at worlds.

Another big name that has already been crowned champion competing tonight is Ksawery Masiuk. He looks to back up his 50 back title with a win in the 200 back, but tonight he will have to get through semifinals first. He has the fastest time from prelims at 1:59.41, and was the only boy under two minutes. His Polish teammate, Krzysztof Chmielewski, is the top seed in the boys’ 1500 free final at 15:12.31. He also won 200 fly gold earlier in the meet.

Other races from this session include the girls’ 200 back, 200 breast, and 50 free semifinals, the boys’ 200 back, 200 breast, and 100 fly semifinals, the boys’ 200 IM finals, and the girls’ 4×200 free relay.

GIRLS’ 200 BACKSTROKE — SEMIFINAL

World Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, USA (2019)

European Record: 2:04.94 — Anastasia Fesikova, RUS (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, USA (2019)

European Junior Record: 2:06.62 — Target Time

European Junior Championship Record: 2:08.97 — Polina Egorkova, RUS (2017

2021 European Junior Champion: Laura Bernat (POL) — 2:10.14

BOYS’ 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

European Record: 1:55.18 — Laszlo Cseh, HUN (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 — Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

European Junior Record: 1:56.99 — Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

European Junior Championship Record: 1:59.17 — Tom Dean, GBR (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Berke Saka (TUR) — 2:00.04

GIRLS’ 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 23.67 — Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

European Record: 23.67 — Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record: 24.17 — Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

European Junior Record: 24.87 — Daria Tatarnikova, RUS (2021)

European Junior Championship Record: 24.87 — Daria Tatarnikova, RUS (2021)

2021 European Junior Champion: Daria Tatarnikova (RUS) — 24.87

BOYS’ 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINAL

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

European Record: 20.94 — Fred Bosquet, FRA (2009)

World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

European Junior Record: 21.83 — Artem Selin, GER (2019)

European Junior Championship Record: 21.83 — Artem Selin, GER (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: David Popovici, ROU — 22.22

GIRLS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE — SEMIFINAL

World Record: 2:18.95 — Tatiana Shoenmaker, RSA (2021)

European Record: 2:19.11 — Rikke Moeller Pedersen, DEN (2013)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 — Vikotria Gunes, TUR (2015)

European Junior Record: 2:19.64 — Vikotria Gunes, TUR (2015)

European Junior Championship Record: 2:21.07 — Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Justine Delmas, FRA — 2:25.54

BOYS’ 200 BREASTSTROKE — SEMIFINAL

World Record: 2:05.95 — Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)

European Record: 2:06.12 — Anton Chupkov, RUS (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:09.39 — Qin Haiyang, CHN 2017)

European Junior Record: 2:09.64 — Target Time

European Junior Championship Record: 2:10.69 — Anton Cupkov, RUS (2015)

2021 European Junior Champion: Aleksas Savickas (LIT) — 2:13.35

BOYS’ 200 BACKSTROKE — SEMIFINAL

World Record: 1:51.92 — Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

European Record: 1:53.23 — Evgeny Rylov, RUS (2021)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

European Junior Record: 2:09.64 — 1:55.14 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

European Junior Championship Record: 1:55.83 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

2021 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (POL) — 1:58.41

GIRLS’ 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 55.48 — Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)

European Record: 55.48 — Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)

World Junior Record: 56.43 — Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

European Junior Record: 56.46 — Target Time

European Junior Championship Record: 57.39 — Anastasiya Shkurdai, BYS (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Lana Pudar (BSH) — 57.56

BOYS’ 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINAL

World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

European Record: 49.68 — Kristof Milak, HUN (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

European Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

European Junior Championship Record: 51.35 — Egor Kimov, RUS (2017)

2021 European Junior Champion: Josef Mialdinov — 52.00

BOYS’ 1500 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang, CHN (2012)

European Record: 14:32.80 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

European Junior Record: 14:46.09 — Franko Grgic, CRO (2019)

European Junior Championship Record: 15:01.59 — Krill Martynychev, RUS (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Mert Kilavuz (TUR) —15:02.22

GIRLS’ 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL