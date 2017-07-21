All The Links You Need For The 2017 FINA World Swimming Championships

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With World Championship swimming action set to begin Sunday morning, you don’t want to be scrambling for a live stream, results, or anything of the like. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Official psych sheets have now been added to Omega, and you can find results there as the meet goes on.

Action begins Sunday, and you can check out the full meet schedule, plus the schedule of all sports, here. Prelims and finals will go off at 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM local time in Budapest for all eight days. That translates to 3:30/11:30 EST and 12:30/8:30 PST.

In terms of streaming, you can check out the schedule for NBC & NBCSN here. There will also be live streaming on nbcsports.com, theolympicchannel.com, and cbc.ca, in addition to each network’s app.

You can participate in our World Championship Pick ’em contest, found here, where you predict the top-4 finishers in each race with prizes on the line. If you’re not feeling fully prepared to make your picks, check out our event-by-event previews with in-depth breakdowns of each race.