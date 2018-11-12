Lindsey Kozelsky Loves Training with the McHugh Brothers (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

ACC VS BIG TEN COLLEGE CHALLENGE

After the first day of competition at the ACC vs Big Ten College Challenge at Purdue, the women’s meet looks to be all but decided and the men’s is still very much up for grabs.

The Big Ten women lead the ACC 123-44, while the men hold a three-point advantage of 85-82. This morning’s schedule will have the 200 medley relay open things up and the 400 free relay close things off, with the 1000 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 50 free and 200 IM being contested individually.

On day 1 nearly every event was won it was stood up to be the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. For a full event-by-event recap, click here.

SCORES AFTER DAY 1

WOMEN: BIG TEN 123, ACC 44

MEN: BIG TEN 85, ACC 82

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Lilly King (57.85) and Lindsey Kozelsky (58.70) both hit NCAA ‘A’ cuts for the Big Ten as they swept the top-3 spots in the women’s 100 breast, with Jing En Phee squeaking under a minute as well for 3rd in 59.93.

King and Kozelsky take over the top-2 spots in the country, and another sweep brings the Big Ten lead to 132 (196-64).