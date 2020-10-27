Lilly King Explains Secret to Swimming Back to Back Races (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4
Monday, October 26: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
Tuesday, October 27: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
Short Course Meters (SCM) format
Teams: Cali Condors / DC Trident / Iron / NY Breakers
Reported by Retta Race.
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST
With just one event today, King and Hannis were able to return to their dominant 1-2 positions in this 100 breaststroke. King improves to 25-for-25 in wins across her ISL career, a legendary streak that shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. King was a half-second off her season-leading swim and six tenths off of her ISL record from last year. Hannis went almost exactly the same time as last week, but moved up to second without the Energy star Pilato in the mix.
Iron took 3rd and 4th, which is about as good as you can expect when the Condors are this dominant. That’s instantly pushed Iron up to a 13-point lead over New York with six events remaining.
