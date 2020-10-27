Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lilly King Explains Secret to Swimming Back to Back Races (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

Reported by Retta Race.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

With just one event today, King and Hannis were able to return to their dominant 1-2 positions in this 100 breaststroke. King improves to 25-for-25 in wins across her ISL career, a legendary streak that shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. King was a half-second off her season-leading swim and six tenths off of her ISL record from last year. Hannis went almost exactly the same time as last week, but moved up to second without the Energy star Pilato in the mix.

Iron took 3rd and 4th, which is about as good as you can expect when the Condors are this dominant. That’s instantly pushed Iron up to a 13-point lead over New York with six events remaining.

Guerra
54 minutes ago

Lilly’s tough as nails! She came from the mean streets of Evansville, Indiana to an oasis called Indiana University to swim for the GOAT, Head Coach Ray Looze. The rest is history! #lillykingrockstar, #rayloozegoatcoach, #IUBEATPENNSTATE, #iunumber1

