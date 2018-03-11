Lidón Muñoz Earns 50 Free Spanish National Record

Meet Results

While competing on day 2 of the CCT XII Trofeu C.N. Sabadell meet in her native Spain, 22-year-old Lidón Muñoz fired off a new national record in the women’s 50m freestyle.

Entering the meet, which was held March 10th and 11th, Muñoz’s personal best in the splash n’ dash rested at the 25.58 produced last December. However, en route to gold in Sabadell, the Sant Andreu club athlete raced to the top of the podium in a time of 25.31 to establish a new meet record and national mark as the only swimmer in the field under the 26-second threshold.

This marks the 2nd Spanish national record for Muñoz, with her other record coming in the short course meters edition of this same event. She notched a personal best and new national standard of 24.43 to finish 11th in the women’s semi-final of the race at the 2017 European Short Course Championships.