SwimMAC Carolina Wins 4 Events on Saturday at Cary Sectionals

2018 CARY (NC) SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 8th-11th, 2018

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

25y (SCY) Course

After sitting out the 200 free on Friday, and finishing just 9th in the 50 free earlier in the session on Saturday, future Georgia Bulldog Olivia Carter earned her 2nd individual event win of the meet on Saturday at the end of the session at the Cary Sectionals meet, swimming a 4:50.53 in the 500 free.

That time just-missed her personal best of 4:49 done last November. She built most of her lead early, already leading runner-up Abby Kriegler by over 2 seconds at the end of 200 yards. Kriegler wound up placing 2nd in 4:52.96, which was a lifetime-best for her.

She was one of three winners on the day for Enfinity Aquatics. 16-year old Preston Forst won the men’s 200 fly in 1:48.43 – his best time coming into the meet was just a 1:51.12. Forst would later place 2nd in the 500 free in 4:27.21. That placed him just .08 seconds behind Curtis Wiltsey of SwimMAC Carolina (4:27.13). The top 3 finishers were all within two-tenths of a second, and while all had a big closing kick, it was Wiltsey’s finishing split of 25.54 that was enough to earn him the win.

Later in the session, Enfinity Aquatics’ Tucker Burhams, a North Carolina commit, wn the 100 back in 48.60. That was another very close race, with Florida Gator Tyler Silver taking 2nd in 48.67, and Another Enfinity swimmer Thomas Hamlet placing 3rd in 48.76. Silver represented Unattached-Marlins of Raleigh at the meet, where his dad Paul is a coach.

Other Saturday Winners:

Sophia Perez of the North Carolina Aquatic Club won the women's 200 fly in 2:00.44, beating-out South Carolinians Elysse Pardus (2:00.50) and Anna Rice (2:00.62).

Olwyn Bartis of SwimMAC Carolina won the women's 50 free in 23.24, with 24-year old Julie Woody placing 2nd in 23.37.

29-year old Coastal Aquatics Club swimmer Yuri Costa, a Brazilian by birth, won the men's 50 free in 20.44. Enfinnity's Mawell Edwards was the highest-placing junior in 20.50.

The Coastal Aquatics Club won back-to-back events after Taylor Steele won the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.30, followed by Rice in 2:14.78.

Scott Lyons of SwimMAC Carolina won the men's 200 breaststroke in 2:00.68.

Madelyn Flickinger gave SwimMAC another win, their 3rd of the day, in the 100 backstroke with a 54.52. Wiltsey's 500 free victory would make their total 4 on Saturday.

Men’s Top 5 – After Day 3 (Saturday)

SwimMAC Carolina – 425.5 Enfinity Aquatic Club – 272 North Carolina Aquatic Club – 257.5 Chattachoochee Gold Swim Club – 138 Team Greenville – 136

Women’s Top 5 – After Day 3 (Saturday)