Dutch Teen Tes Schouten Destroys 100 Breast National Record

KNZB CHALLENGER – OOSTERHOUT
- March 10th & 11th
- LCM
- Meet Results
While competing on day 2 of the KNZB Challenger in Oosterhout, Dutch teenager Tes Schouten produced a new senior national record in the women’s 100m breaststroke event.
Seeded as the #1 swimmer with a time of 1:08.07, 17-year-old Schouten ripped that mark to pieces in the prelims in Oosterhout, finishing in a new personal best of 1:07.12. Splitting 31.35/35.77, the teen’s tremendous 1:07.12 effort overtook the previous senior Dutch national record of 1:07.18 that’s been on the books since 2015.
Her outing this morning also crushed what she produced last year at the European Junior Championships, which was a time of 1:09.03 that rendered Schouten a silver medal behind Ireland’s Mona McSharry. In fact, prior to today, Schouten had never been under the 1:08 mark, with her personal best resting at the 1:08.07 produced in Eindhoven last year. Her fastest so far in 2018 was the 1:08.29 she cranked out for the title at the Speedo Challenge in Amsterdam last weekend, so the teen dropped over a second within a week to nail a monster outing in Oosterhout.
Schouten’s time now positions the Dutch teen just outside the world’s top 5 in the 6th slot this season, as well as qualifies her to compete at the European Championships in Glasgow.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 BREAST
Hannis
1:06.09
|2
|Yulia
Efimova
|RUS
|1:06.32
|03/03
|3
|Katie
MEILI
|USA
|1.06.49
|01/12
|4
|Jinglin
SHI
|CHN
|1.06.71
|09/01
|5
|Jessica
HANSEN
|AUS
|1.07.02
|01/12
Hup Holland! Mooi gedaan, Tes!