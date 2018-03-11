Dutch Teen Tes Schouten Destroys 100 Breast National Record

KNZB CHALLENGER – OOSTERHOUT

While competing on day 2 of the KNZB Challenger in Oosterhout, Dutch teenager Tes Schouten produced a new senior national record in the women’s 100m breaststroke event.

Seeded as the #1 swimmer with a time of 1:08.07, 17-year-old Schouten ripped that mark to pieces in the prelims in Oosterhout, finishing in a new personal best of 1:07.12. Splitting 31.35/35.77, the teen’s tremendous 1:07.12 effort overtook the previous senior Dutch national record of 1:07.18 that’s been on the books since 2015.

Her outing this morning also crushed what she produced last year at the European Junior Championships, which was a time of 1:09.03 that rendered Schouten a silver medal behind Ireland’s Mona McSharry. In fact, prior to today, Schouten had never been under the 1:08 mark, with her personal best resting at the 1:08.07 produced in Eindhoven last year. Her fastest so far in 2018 was the 1:08.29 she cranked out for the title at the Speedo Challenge in Amsterdam last weekend, so the teen dropped over a second within a week to nail a monster outing in Oosterhout.

Schouten’s time now positions the Dutch teen just outside the world’s top 5 in the 6th slot this season, as well as qualifies her to compete at the European Championships in Glasgow.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 BREAST

MollyUSA
Hannis
03/03
1:06.09
2Yulia
Efimova		RUS1:06.3203/03
3Katie
MEILI		USA1.06.4901/12
4Jinglin
SHI		CHN1.06.7109/01
5Jessica
HANSEN		AUS1.07.0201/12
(G)olden Bear

Hup Holland! Mooi gedaan, Tes!

1 hour ago

