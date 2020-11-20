Lezak on ISl Final: “We still have that taste in our mouth from last year”

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL
- Saturday, November 21: 2-4pm CET/7-9am U.S. Central
- Sunday, November 22: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Cali Condors / LA Current / Energy Standard / London Roar
In preparation for the ISL finale, the media sat down with all 4 GMs of the teams in the final. Jason Lezak, GM of the undefeated Cali Condors, noted that after last years 3rd place finish, the Condors are still very hungry for one more win out of this season.