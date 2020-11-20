Daily Swim Coach Workout #282

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

attivazione

200 A1 vario

100 A1 ex remate

200 A1 gb tav

100 A1 ex spinte



12×50 R mx @0:50 (1al50, 1al25)



200 A1 vario

4×25 C3 SL @0:30

100 A1 ex gambe

6×25 C3 PS @0:30

gambe

3x

4×75 A1 gb tav @1:30

30′ rec

4×25 ip sub pinne @0:30



150 A1 vario



serie ❤️❤️

2x A2 sl

50 piano @0:45

100 medio @1:30

150 forte @2:15

200 piano @3:00

50 medio @0:45

100 forte @1:30

150 piano @2:15

200 medio @3:00

50 forte @0:45

100 piano @1:30

150 medio @2:15

200 forte @3:00

finale

200 A1 vario

400 R gb tav pinne (progressione ogni 50 e ogni 25)

4×25 A1 vario @0:30



