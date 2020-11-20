Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #282

by Dan Dingman 0

November 20th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

attivazione
    200 A1 vario
    100 A1 ex remate
    200 A1 gb tav
    100 A1 ex spinte
    
    12×50 R mx @0:50 (1al50, 1al25)
    
    200 A1 vario
    4×25 C3 SL @0:30
    100 A1 ex gambe
    6×25 C3 PS @0:30
gambe
    3x
        4×75 A1 gb tav @1:30
        30′ rec
        4×25 ip sub pinne @0:30
        
    150 A1 vario
    
serie ❤️❤️
    2x A2 sl
        50 piano @0:45
        100 medio @1:30
        150 forte @2:15
        200 piano @3:00
        50 medio @0:45
        100 forte @1:30
        150 piano @2:15
        200 medio @3:00
        50 forte @0:45
        100 piano @1:30
        150 medio @2:15
        200 forte @3:00
finale
    200 A1 vario
    400 R gb tav pinne (progressione ogni 50 e ogni 25)
    4×25 A1 vario @0:30
    
        

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Vario various styles
SL freestyle
DO back
DF butterfly
MX madly
RA breaststroke
A2 aerobic capacity
A1 easy
R warm up warm down


Claudio
?, Sportclub Meran Schwimmen

0
