Daily Swim Coach Workout #282

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
attivazione
200 A1 vario
100 A1 ex remate
200 A1 gb tav
100 A1 ex spinte
12×50 R mx @0:50 (1al50, 1al25)
200 A1 vario
4×25 C3 SL @0:30
100 A1 ex gambe
6×25 C3 PS @0:30
gambe
3x
4×75 A1 gb tav @1:30
30′ rec
4×25 ip sub pinne @0:30
150 A1 vario
serie ❤️❤️
2x A2 sl
50 piano @0:45
100 medio @1:30
150 forte @2:15
200 piano @3:00
50 medio @0:45
100 forte @1:30
150 piano @2:15
200 medio @3:00
50 forte @0:45
100 piano @1:30
150 medio @2:15
200 forte @3:00
finale
200 A1 vario
400 R gb tav pinne (progressione ogni 50 e ogni 25)
4×25 A1 vario @0:30
Coach Notes
Vario various styles
SL freestyle
DO back
DF butterfly
MX madly
RA breaststroke
A2 aerobic capacity
A1 easy
R warm up warm down
Claudio
?, Sportclub Meran Schwimmen
