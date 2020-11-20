Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: The ISL Final Preview with CBS Announcer Bernie Guenther

We sat down with the voice of ISL Season 2, Bernie Guenther, to talk ISL Final predictions. The bottom line is this: any of the 4 teams in the finale could end up crowned ISL champions by the end of the weekend, depending on a few very important factors. Bernie takes us through each team’s strengths and weaknesses and points out what must go right for the Cali Condors, Energy Standard, London Roar, and LA Current if they are to have a shot at earning the title of ISL Champions.

3
Kieron Smoth
31 minutes ago

ISL should pay SwimSwam for how much they are hyping/covering the meet

Aussieone
29 minutes ago

We, the viewer, are not expecting a world record every time. It’s the commentators who hyped it up.

Rafael
8 minutes ago

I can’t see LAC winning it..

