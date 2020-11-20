SSPC: The ISL Final Preview with CBS Announcer Bernie Guenther

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with the voice of ISL Season 2, Bernie Guenther, to talk ISL Final predictions. The bottom line is this: any of the 4 teams in the finale could end up crowned ISL champions by the end of the weekend, depending on a few very important factors. Bernie takes us through each team’s strengths and weaknesses and points out what must go right for the Cali Condors, Energy Standard, London Roar, and LA Current if they are to have a shot at earning the title of ISL Champions.
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
RECENT EPISODES
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
ISL should pay SwimSwam for how much they are hyping/covering the meet
We, the viewer, are not expecting a world record every time. It’s the commentators who hyped it up.
I can’t see LAC winning it..