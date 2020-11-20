SSPC: The ISL Final Preview with CBS Announcer Bernie Guenther

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the voice of ISL Season 2, Bernie Guenther, to talk ISL Final predictions. The bottom line is this: any of the 4 teams in the finale could end up crowned ISL champions by the end of the weekend, depending on a few very important factors. Bernie takes us through each team’s strengths and weaknesses and points out what must go right for the Cali Condors, Energy Standard, London Roar, and LA Current if they are to have a shot at earning the title of ISL Champions.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

