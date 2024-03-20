Levenia Sim Among IOC-Approved Changes Of Nationality

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved seven applications for change of nationality, including Olympic swimmer Levenia Sim, making those athletes eligible to compete for their new nations at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Sim changed representation from the United States to Singapore, representing the latter at last year’s Asian Games. There in Hangzhou, Sim earned 9th in the 50m back (29.19) and 7th in the 100m back (1:01.89).

The changes were approved according to Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter.

IOC rules regarding sporting citizenship are a little different (and simpler) than those put forth by the International Federations. Paragraph 2 reads:

A competitor who has represented one country in the Olympic Games, in continental or regional games or in world or regional championships recognised by the relevant IF, and who has changed his nationality or acquired a new nationality, may participate in the Olympic Games to represent his new country provided that at least three years have passed since the competitor last represented his former country. This period may be reduced or even cancelled, with the agreement of the NOCs and IF concerned, by the IOC Executive Board, which takes into account the circumstances of each case.

The full list of changes approved by the IOC Executive Board: