2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Champs: Virginia Women Look Towards NCAA Record(s) (Night 1 Preview)

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

200 medley relay 45 minute break

800 freestyle relay

Night one will kick off at the 2024 NCAA Women’s Championships at 6 pm EST with the 200 medley relay. The Ohio State women come in as the top seed and are followed closely behind by Virginia and Cal.

One of the biggest questions of the night is, will Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh be on both relays? Last year, Gretchen Walsh was not on the 800 freestyle relay allowing her to swim the four other relays as well as three individual events. She currently is the top seed in the individual 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free. If she sticks with three individual events, she will have to not swim one relay.

She led off Virginia’s 200 medley relay a year ago swimming a 22.77 en route to an NCAA title to kick off the meet. Not only was it an NCAA title for the Cavaliers but it also set a new NCAA record. At last month’s ACC Championships, Walsh did not swim on the team’s 200 medley relay and instead led off their 800 free relay. She led off in a 1:40.23, the fastest time in the NCAA this season in the 200 freestyle. That also was the fastest 200 free since 2018.

The Virginia women are the top seed in the 800 free relay by over three seconds ahead of #2 seed Florida. The Cavaliers were just off of the NCAA record in the 800 freestyle at ACCs with a 6:46.28 while the record stands at a 6:45.91 which Stanford swam back in 2017. It is the only NCAA relay record that Virginia does not currently hold.

Outside of Virginia, the Buckeyes had a strong showing at the Big Ten Championships swimming a new conference record on night 1 of the meet in the 200 medley relay. Their relay from Big Tens has plenty of experience at NCAAs as Nyah Funderburke (23.61), Hannah Bach (25.92), KitKat Zenick (22.45), and Teresa Ivan (21.49) are all upperclassmen. Fifth-year Bach has been a staple for the Buckeyes relay during her career and is one of the fastest 50 breast performers ever.

In the 800 free relay, the Florida Gators have the #2 seed behind Virginia. The team has been led by freshman Bella Sims and grad student Isabel Ivey who are the #1 and #3 seeds in the individual 200 free respectively.