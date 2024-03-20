2024 Women’s NCAAs: Freshmen Most-Likely To Impact NCAAs

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Start Times (ET):
- Prelims: 10 a.m.
- Finals: 6 p.m.
With the Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships beginning tonight in Athens, Georgia it is time to see what freshmen to watch for the most and who may make the biggest impact for teams.
- Bella Sims, Florida- Sims is the biggest stand-out freshman and is sure to make an impact in both individual and relays for the Gators. Sims is only of only three swimmers entered as the top seed in all three individual events as she is the top seed in the 500 free, 200 free, and 200 back. The only other two swimmers are Virginia’s Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh. Sims also swam on all but the Gators 200 medley relay at SECs. Her largest relay impact comes on the 800 free relay as she is the only other swimmer besides Gretchen Walsh to have swam a sub-1:41 200 free this season. Her lead off 100 back of a 50.07 should not be ignored though as well as that would have placed her as the #2 seed in the individual event behind NC State’s Katharine Berkoff. All in all, as the Gators look to improve upon their 9th-place finish a year ago, Sims will be key to see how high they go.
- Caroline Bricker, Stanford- Bricker won Pac-12 Swimmer of the Meet earlier this month after winning the 200 IM, 400 IM, and finishing 2nd in the 200 breast. She has swam best times in all three events this season as her 200 and 400 IM times were best times at Pac-12s while her 200 breast best time is from midseason. She is a top 8 seed in all events.
- Minna Abraham, USC- Abraham has only entered two individual events for NCAAs, the 200 free (#2 seed) and 100 free (#14 seed) showing she will swim on all five relays for the Trojans. She did not swim on the team’s 200 medley relay at Pac-12s but had the fastest 50 free split in their 200 free relay with a 21.50 on the anchor.
- Camille Spink, Tennessee- Unlike Abraham, Spink IS entered in three individual events with the #8 seed in the 50 free, #5 seed in the 200 free, and #3 seed in the 100 free. Spink swam best times in all three events at SECs and did not swim on the team’s 200 medley relay despite being the team’s fastest 50 freestyler. She is the fastest 100 freestyler by over a second for the Lady Vols.
- Stephanie Balduccini, Michigan- Balduccini has translated her success from meters to yards well in her freshman year at Michigan so far. One could argue she was stronger at the LCM 200 free upon her arrival, she has improved greatly in the 100 free as well, helping the Wolverines’ depth for relays. Individually, she is the #6 seed in the 100 free and #13 seed in the 200 free.
- Lucy Thomas, Stanford- The breaststroke events have been one of Stanford’s thinnest disciplines the last few years as no one has been under the 59 second mark the last few years as Allie Raab swam a 58.74 at 2021 Pac-12s and a 58.97 at 2021 NCAAs. Thomas has already been under the 59 second mark swimming a 58.93 at a dual meet vs Stanford in January. She has a best time of a 58.65 from last spring’s NCSAs.
- Tess Howley, Virginia- With Alex Walsh opting to swim the 200 breast over the 200 fly, Virginia will look for other finalists in the event as Walsh is the NCAA record holder in the event. Howley is the #17 seed in the event with a 1:54.75 from October in a dual meet. Howley’s best time is a 1:52.76, a time that would be the 8 seed and would have made the A final last year.