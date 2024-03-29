Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand after 4:02.31 500 Free: “Tonight I had no limits”

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After his mind-boggling 4:02.31 500 Free, Leon Marchand gave some insight into his thinking during his race. Marchand didn’t have a goal or a set time in mind, he just wanted to go out fast and see what he could go.

Dee
17 minutes ago

How amazing must it feel to be doing such incredible things whilst building towards a home Olympic Games – A thrill so very few will ever experience; I hope Leon is able to put the pressure aside and enjoy the next year.

Que la chance soit de ton cote.

SwimCoachDad
18 minutes ago

I’m sure this will get some dislikes. Marchand’s time was exceptional however, I wonder if he could have been closer to 4:00 if he had split it better. When Zane Grothe broke Clark Smith’s American record in 2017, he was out in 1:38 and was 2:03.1 at the 250, 2:04.1 the second 250. Marchand was out in 1:33.1 and was 1:57.9 at the 250 so back in 2:04.4. The entire difference in time between Zane’s 4:07.2 and Marchand’s 4:02.31 was in the first 250 and mostly the first 200. The second half, Grothe was even with Marchand even though he was almost 5 seconds behind. I have to wonder that if Marchand had gone out in 1:35, could he have… Read more »

2Fat4Speed
37 minutes ago

My guess had been a 4:04 and I felt silly thinking that. Mind blowing swim. As we have seen in the past, someone comes along and blasts the doors off and people follow. I wish we were seeing him swim the 200 fly at this meet.

Eric Angle
Reply to  2Fat4Speed
33 minutes ago

Surely he could put together something special in the 200 back as well with those underwaters. His back splits in his 2023 NCAA IMs were the fastest by far.

Calswimboy
Reply to  Eric Angle
1 minute ago

He could win any of the 200s, I mean he’s so versatile especially with mid distance.

