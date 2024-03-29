Leon Marchand after 4:02.31 500 Free: “Tonight I had no limits”

2024 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Trying to reclaim his NCAA record in the event, Longhorn Luke Hobson will look defend his title in the 200 free and improve upon his AR of 1:29.13, set Wed. night.

2024 Men’s NCAA Champs: Day 3 Prelims Preview Cal’s Liam Bell is tied for the #1 seed in the 100 breast and swam the fastest 50 breast split of all-time on night 1. See the morning preview here.

2024 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Cal senior Destin Lasco aims to keep rolling and win the first 200 IM title of his career during the second finals session of 2024 Men’s NCAAs.

2024 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 3 Scratch Report – All Present and Ready to Rumble No scratches among the top 24 swimmers in each event means we’ll get to see exciting matchups, like Josh Liendo vs Youssef Ramadan in the 100 fly.