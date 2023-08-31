Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

LEN U23 Champion Emma Sticklen on Breaking Through This Summer in the Long Course Pool

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

SwimSwam sat down with Emma Sticklen, the LEN U23 Champion in the 200 fly. Sticklen got a ton of championship LCM racing in this summer, competing at the US Trials in Indianapolis, the US Pro Championships in Irvine, and the LEN U23 Championships in Dublin.

The Texas All-American walks us through what she gained from each competition as well as what has made the training environment so special in Austin this year.

  • 0:00 Emma Sticklen Introduction
  • 1:48 US Trials
  • 8:00 US Pro Championships
  • 11:40 LEN U23 Championships
  • 15:05 Lea Maurer
  • 19:30 Racing Internationally
  • 26:29 Texas Butterfly Training
  • 31:49 Carol Capitani & Mitch Dalton
  • 36:45 2023-24 Season

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!