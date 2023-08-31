LEN U23 Champion Emma Sticklen on Breaking Through This Summer in the Long Course Pool

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

SwimSwam sat down with Emma Sticklen, the LEN U23 Champion in the 200 fly. Sticklen got a ton of championship LCM racing in this summer, competing at the US Trials in Indianapolis, the US Pro Championships in Irvine, and the LEN U23 Championships in Dublin.

The Texas All-American walks us through what she gained from each competition as well as what has made the training environment so special in Austin this year.

0:00 Emma Sticklen Introduction

Introduction 1:48 US Trials

8:00 US Pro Championships

11:40 LEN U23 Championships

15:05 Lea Maurer

19:30 Racing Internationally

26:29 Texas Butterfly Training

31:49 Carol Capitani & Mitch Dalton

36:45 2023-24 Season

