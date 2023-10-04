Legacy Sun Devil Ariel Beltran Sends Her Verbal Commitment to ASU for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ariel Beltran from Mesa, Arizona, has verbally committed to swim and study at Arizona State University beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I’m so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Arizona State University!! Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for the continued support. Forks up!!🔱😈”

Beltran is a senior at American Leadership Academy in Gilbert, Arizona, where her father is the coach. Juan Beltran swam for Arizona State in the class of 1998. He was a team captain and a record-setting breaststroker, including the Northern Arizona pool mark for the 100m breast (1:04.09) during an ASU-NAU dual meet in February 1998.

At the AIA Division 3 State Meet last November, Ariel came in 2nd in both the 200 IM (2:11.68) and 100 back (1:00.12). In November 2021, the then-sophomore won the IM (2:10.96) and the 100 breast (1:07.82) at the Division 3 Girls’ State Championships.

Beltran has represented Rio Salado Swim Club, then Swim Neptune, and now Gold Medal Swim Club, over the last two years. Most of her SCY best times came from Austin Sectionals and the Arizona Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships last March. In Austin, she finaled in the 200 IM and earned PBs in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. At the state meet, she finaled in all her events (100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM) and took home a new PB in the 200 breast.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 57.32

200 back – 2:06.41

200 IM – 2:07.32

100 breast – 1:06.92

200 breast – 2:25.10

100 fly – 58.23

Beltran will suit up for the Sun Devils in the class of 2028 with Alexa Reyna, Haiden Schoessel, Jordan Greber, and Payden Rafferty. The ASU women finished 5th out of 8 teams at last year’s Pac-12 Championships, but they are beginning to see some heft in their recent recruiting classes.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.