2022 SOUTH AFRICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS (RSA)

Wednesday, April 6th – Monday, April 11th

Newton Park Swimming Pool, Gqeberha, South Africa

LCM (50m)

World Championships/Commonwealth Games Qualifier

Psychs

Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”

Livestream

The speedy times continued on day 3 of the 2022 South African National Championships, with the likes of Olympic champions Chad Le Clos and Tatjana Schoenmaker, as well as NCAA champion Matt Sates.

As for Le Clos, the 29-year-old fired off a solid result of 1:55.75 to easily top the men’s 200m fly field. Opening in 54.60 and closing in 1:01.15, Le Clos registered his fastest time since the 2020 Olympic Games.

There in Tokyo, the 2012 200m fly Olympic champion earned a time of 1:54.93 to rank 5th in the final. Of note, his new training partner, Max Litchfield of Great Britain, was also in tonight’s 2fly race, hitting a mark of 1:57.66.

Etnghinert this meet, 27-year-old Litchfield’s previous personal best rested at the 1:58.88 the former Loughborough man scored in March of 2017.

As for Schoenmaker, the reigning 200m breast world record holder grabbed gold in her signature event in a time of 2:24.01. She held off Kaylene Corbett, who was just over half a second behind in 2:24.66.

Schoenmaker opened strong in a front half of 1:08.13 to Corbett’s 1:09.80, before the pair converged with respective back halves of 1:15.88 and 1:14.86.

18-year-old Sates was another head-turner tonight, pulling his own personal best in the men’s 100m free.

Touching the wall in 48.97, versatile Sates easily overtook his own previous personal best he held entering this meet, a time of 49.29 from April of 2021.

Staes opened in 23.69 and closed in 25.28 to bump himself up on the list of all-time South Africa performs in the vent. His 48.97 now inserts the Georgia Bulldog on the rankings in slot #8.