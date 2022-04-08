Pro Swim Series Highlight Package Draws 537,000 Viewers on NBC

A highlight package of the 2022 USA Swimming Pro Swim Series on NBC last Sunday drew 537,000 viewers, according to ratings service Nielsen. That made it the week’s 34th-most watched live sports program in the US that week.

It was a crowded sports weekend, with final fours in both men’s and women’s college basketball, big NBA matchups, and the Texas Valero Open in golf also airing. The swimming highlights package on NBC led into the final day at the Valero Open, which drew about 2.3 million viewers.

NBC Universal usually airs English Premier League soccer in that Sunday timeslot across its networks. In the same slot on the cable channel USA Network, the premier league drew an estimated 608,000 viewers. That’s even with a smaller audience base – USA Network reaches about 91 million US households, while almost all of the 122 million US households with TV access get NBC. Bowling in the same time slot on Fox drew 847,000 viewers – for the USBC Masters, a showcase event that is made for high ratings.

Still, the numbers are being heralded as a positive in the Olympic space.

Other Interesting draws: