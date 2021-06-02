Last Chance German Olympic Qualifier Begins Thursday

2021 GERMAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 3rd – Sunday, June 6th

Europa Sport Park, Berlin

Prelims at 8:30 am local/Finals range from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm local

LCM (50m)

Last Chance Olympic Qualifier

Start Lists

Live Results

Although the nation of Germany has already revealed a 30-strong aquatic lineup for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, the German National Championships represent a last-chance opportunity for any remaining swimmers to put up performances worthy of consideration.

Kicking off tomorrow, Thursday, June 3rd in Berlin, these championships will give already-qualified athletes a chance to flex their racing muscles shortly after the European Championships while others will be trying to put up the races of their lives.

Qualified Olympians to the tune of Damian Wierling, Christian Diener, Fabian Schwingenschlogel, Anna Elendt and Annika Bruhn will be competing against the likes of Angelina Kohler, Ramon Klenz and Zoe Vogelmann over the next 4 days.

The qualification times per event that swimmers will be seeking can be seen in the grid below.

Although several German swimmers finaled in Rio, none came away with a medal in an individual or relay event. World Record holder Paul Biedermann placed 6th in the 200m free, while Philip Heintz accomplished the same feat in the 200m IM to represent the nation’s highest finishes on the men’s side. For the women, Sarah Kohler‘s 8th place in the 800m free was the top result nearly 5 years ago.

More recently at the 2019 FINA World Championships, Florian Wellbrock became the first man ever to win gold in both the 10k open water event, as well as the 1500m free race. He’s set to compete in both venues come Tokyo, situated right now as the #1 1500m freestyle in the world. Kohler also nailed silver in the 1500m free there and she currently ranks as the 3rd fastest performer in the event this season.