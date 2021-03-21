Lasalle Boys Win PIAA 3A State Champs, Matheny Helps Upper St. Clair to Third

2021 PENNSYLVANIA HS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 20, 2021

Mechanicsburg, PA (Cumberland Valley HS)

Short course yards (SCY)

The highlight of the 2021 PIAA HS 3A State Championships was Upper St. Clair senior Joshua Matheny and his new NFHS-recognized national high school record in the 100 breast.

Matheny clocked a lifetime best 51.84, his first time under 52 seconds, to break his own record of 52.52. The fastest 100 breast in high school competition is Max McHugh’s 51.62, recognized by NISCA. Matheny also won the 200 IM in 1:47.54 and split 23.36 on the breast leg of Upper St. Clair’s 200 medley relay, which won the state title. Read more about Matheny’s swims here.

Meanwhile, the Lasalle boys won the team title, ending the three-peat streak from the North Allegheny boys.

TEAM SCORES

Lasalle 309 Emmaus 162 Upper St. Clair 134 Seneca Valley 125 Butler 113

Leading Lasalle yesterday were senior and UGA commit Zach Kohm and junior Quinn Buck.

Kohm won the 500 free in 4:24.84, taking the victory by six seconds, while he added a runner-up finish in the 200 free at 1:36.63. Buck, meanwhile, won the 50 free (20.29) and swam on all three relays, helping them all finish top 3.

Kohm and Buck teamed up on the free relays, both splitting 20-mids on the runner-up 200 free relay. Buck led off their 400 free relay, which won, in 46.15, while Kohm anchored it in 44.64.

Notre Dame commit Chris Guiliano of Daniel Boone took down Kohm in the 200 free with a 1:36.53, while he claimed the 100 free in 43.40, winning the latter by over two seconds, a decisive victory.

For Butler, David Bocci took home the win in the 100 fly, going 49.01 ahead of Lasalle’s Tim Grossi (49.33). Josh Bogniard of North Hills won the 100 back by over a half-second, clocking a 49.07.

North Penn was the other team to snag a win, as their quarter won the 200 free relay in 1:23.68 to defeat Lasalle. Seniors Matthew Harkrader (20.51) and Nick Clark (20.56) were the standout splits for them.