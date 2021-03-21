Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #380

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

STK GROUP
    
“The ability to discipline yourself to delay gratification in the short term in order to enjoy greater rewards in the long term is the indispensable prerequisite for success.” -Maxwell Maltz
    
10:00 WUTS: 12 Up/Out J’s, T-Spine, PreHab, Arm & Leg Swings

600 REC Mix S,K,P,D [ 200 Fr w/ OTs, 200 K, 200 Prime Drill/B x 25s ]

2 x
    1 x 25 @ :30 Build Prime
    2 x 25 @ :30 Prime HVO Outs to [ 15-20m then EZ ]
    1 x 25 @ :30 REC EZ Ch
    2 x 25 @ :30 Prime HVO Last 7.5 w/ OLY Finish
    :30 Rest    

10 x
    1 x 50 @ 1:00 EN1 Easy DPS Ch
    2 x 50 @ 1:00 EN3 Prime Race Pace [ Goal of last 50 of 200 ]
    1 x 100 @ 2:00 REC Ch

1 x
    3 x 100 @ 2:00 Prime Kick, Desc 1-3 to 100%
    1:00 Fins on
    12 x 100 @ 1:30 EN1/EN3 Fin Kick: 2 EZ, 1 FAST How many under [ 1:00 ?? ]
    1:00
    3 x 100 @ 2:00 REC K/D Choice

DO YOUR DRYLAND TODAY!

    

Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team

