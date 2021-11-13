LA Current’s Imogen Clark Cracks New British 50 Breast Record

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – PLAY-OFFS MATCH 2

While competing on day 1 of this International Swimming League (ISL) playoff match #2, Imogen Clark of the LA Current threw down a massive swim to take the women’s 50m breaststroke.

Stopping the clock in a time of 29.32, Clark not only grabbed a hefty 19 points for her squad but she also nabbed a new British national record in the process.

Entering this meet, Clark held the British national record in this event in the 29.43 she put up at the 2018 Swim England Winter Championships. However, denying World Record holder Alia Atkinson of London Roar the top spot, Clark shaved .12 off of that previous PB to rake in the victory and contribute to LA Current’s point bucket where every single one counts.

The 19 points came primarily due to the fact that the last 4 swimmers were all jackpotted, with one swimmer representing each of the 4 teams, including LA Current teammate Kotryna Teterevkova.

With her new British record, Clark checks in as the 9th fastest performer all-time in this 50m breast event.