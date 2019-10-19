LA Current’s Leah Smith Pulled Out of Lewisville Due to Neck Injury

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP B, MATCH 1

Saturday, October 19th – Sunday, October 20th

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Central Time

The LISD Westside Aquatic Center – Lewisville, TX

Short Course Meters (SCM)

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

The LA Current have made many last-minute changes to their Lewisville roster to open ISL Group B’s competition. Among the unexpected changes, Leah Smith was suddenly taken off the roster for the opening day in Lewisville.

According to the ESPN commentators, Smith suddenly withdrew from day one due to an ‘aggravated neck’. Today, Smith would have likely swum for the LA Current in the 400 IM and 200 free events. In lieu of Smith, Anastasia Gorbenko joined Ella Eastin in the 400 IM and finished 7th. In the 200 free, Katie McLaughlin and Eastin were used, with Eastin the likely replacement for Smith.

The Current will still have to find a replacement for Smith in the 400 free on Sunday. There’s nobody obvious on the roster to take that spot, so it will probably be Gorbenko or McLaughlin or Eastin just trying to hit the standard.

Currently, Smith is training under a new coach after her personal coach Cory Chitwood left the University of Arizona program and Smith opted to remain in Tucson. She was a no-show for several Pro Swim Series races last season after entering as well.