Kylie Stewart: “I Actually Got Switched into Sprint Group This Year”

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

The 2017 Georgia Invitational continued on Saturday with day 2 finals. Swimmers gathered to compete in the finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back,200 medley relay, and 800 free relay.

Women’s 100 Back– Georgia’s Kylie Stewart came from behind to out-touch Cal’s Bilquist by a hundredth, 51.61 to 51.62, as they both earned a spot for NCAAs. Michigan’s Clara Smiddy was just a tenth shy of the 2017 invite time in 52.79.