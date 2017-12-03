Hugo Gonzalez on Training in the US Since August (Video)

2017 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

The 2017 Georgia Invitational continued on Saturday with day 2 finals. Swimmers gathered to compete in the finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back,200 medley relay, and 800 free relay.

Auburn’s Hugo Gonzalez completed his IM sweep with an NCAA ‘A’ cut in the 400 IM. Gonzalez, the 2017 Junior World Champion in the long course version of the event, used his breaststroke speed to pull away from Georgia’s Jay Litherland, posting a 3:39.28 to Litherland’s 3:39.96. Gonzalez’s time was not only the fastest time in the NCAA thus far by 2 seconds, but also the fastest time done by any swimmer this year, topping Chase Kalisz’s 3:39.45 from Winter Nationals.