Matt Richards Breaks His 5th Welsh Junior Record

2017 Swim Wales Winter Championships

December 1-3, 2017

Wales National Pool Swansea

15-year old pro swimmer Matt Richards has broken the Welsh junior record in the 200 short course meters freestyle swimming at the 2017 Wales Winter Championships.

Richards swam 1:51.29 to place 3rd in the Super Final, which crushed the old record of 1:52.97 set by Ieuan Lloyd in 2008. Lloyd, one of the most accomplished junior Welsh swimmers in history, represented Great Britain at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

Welsh Junior Records are defined as under the age of 16 as of the first day of the meet.

Richards announced on October 11th that he had signed with Funky Trunks to begin his professional swimming career.

That was the only event that he swam at this weekend’s meet. Richards now holds a total of 5 Welsh junior records: