UGA Invite Day 3 Prelims, Weitzeil Rush Delivers 47.16 100 Free

2017 UGA FALL INVITE, Day 3 Prelims

Women’s 200 Back

Michigan’s Smiddy swam the only sub 1:53 out of prelims, but the story again was UVA’s backstroke group who placed 4 into the A Final. Emma Seiberlich was 4th (1:53.56) and Paige Madden was 5th (1:53.58) for the Cavaliers. None of UVA’s 4 A Finalists are over the age of 18.

Men’s 200 Back

Hugo Gonzalez, Auburn (1:41.30) Matthew Josa, Cal (1:41.86) Petter Fredriksson, Auburn (1:41.97)

The 200 back has been by far Auburn’s strongest event of the meet, and Spanish Olympian Gonzalez de Oliveira has been the men’s swimmer of the meet. He has already won the men’s 200 IM and 400 IM, and finished 5th in the 100 back. Cal freshmen currently sit 4th (Daniel Carr, 1:42.08) and 5th (Bryce Mefford, 1:42.15).

Women’s 100 Free

Weitzeil had the fastest time by far out of prelims with a comfortable NCAA ‘A’ qualification time (the standard is 47.53), but 3rd through 5th are just two one-hundredths apart. UGA sophomore Veronica Burchill is 4th (48.36) and Michigan’s Catie DeLoof is 5th (48.37). Catie DeLoof finished just ahead of her older sister and fellow Wolverine, Gabby, who sits 6th in 48.45.

Men’s 100 Free

Cal placed 4 swimmers into tonight’s A Final, which bodes well for their 400 free relay later tonight. Michigan currently sits 4th and 5th with James Jones (43.05) and Paul Powers (43.24), while Auburn picked up a second A Finalist with Zachary Apple‘s 43.52. It took a speedy 43.60 to qualify for the A Final.

Women’s 200 Breast

UGA Senior Raab is the surprise top seed in this event by almost 3 seconds. Her 2:08.78 is nearly a two-second drop from her previous personal best, and placed her ahead of two of Michigan’s top scoring breaststrokers. Michigan also has the 5th, 7th, and 9th seeds coming out of prelims. Cal got a great swim out of freshman Ali Harrison for 4th in 2:11.69.

Men’s 200 Breast

The Cal men continue to shine across the board, as they placed four swimmers into the A Final and two in the top 3 spots. If this Invite is any indication of the NCAA Championship schedule, Seliskar will be swimming the 200 breast rather than the 200 fly. In addition to a second place finish from Montague, Michigan’s Tommy Cope is 4th with a 1:55.72. UGA has two swimmers in the A Final in one of their weaker events with James Guest (1:55.74) and Basil Orr (1:56.06). Orr, who is a senior, dropped nearly a second from his previous personal best.

Women’s 200 Fly

UVA’s Marrkand blew away the field out of prelims with an NCAA ‘A’ cut, coming home in 57.99. UGA and Cal had the strongest team effort, however, both placing 3 swimmers apiece into the A Final. Last night’s 100 fly champion Noemie Thomas sits 4th in 1:57.06, while UGA’s Caitlin Casazza rounds out the top 5 with a 1:57.24.

Men’s 200 Fly

It took a sub- 1:45 to make it into tonight’s A Final, and the Cal Bears lead the way again with 3 of the top 5 seeds. Cal also has 4 of the 8 swimmers in the B Final. UVA had a strong showing, placing Ted Schubert into the A Final with Fong. Schubert qualified 6th (1:44.29) behind Michigan’s Miles Smachlo (1:43.31) and Cal’s Jack Xie (1:43.76). The remaining two A Finalists are UGA’s Camden Murphy (1:44.31) and Mick Litherland (1:44.82).