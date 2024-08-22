Kotomi Kato Breaks Junior Pan Pacs Meet Record in the 100 Breast to Snag Japan’s First Gold

2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE– FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:04.35– Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

Meet Record: 1:07.55– Emily Weiss , USA (2018)

All Comers Record: 1:05.09– Leisel Jones, AUS (2006)

Top 8 Results

In a surprise upset, Japan’s Kotomi Kato claimed the Junior Pan Pacific Championship title in the 100 breast, breaking the meet record in a time of 1:07.45 to bring Japan its first gold medal of the meet.

The 18-year-old snuck into the wall just under the previous record time of 1:07.55, which was set back in 2018 by the United States’ Emily Weiss.

Split Comparison

Kato came into the meet as the top seed with a time of 1:07.62, only to initially be disqualified in the preliminary heats of the 100 breast. The decision was ultimately overturned, allowing her to advance to the final as the second seed with her prelims time of 1:08.39.

Her record-breaking performance in the final marked a huge improvement from her morning swim, as well as a new personal best time by just .17.

Kato’s victory came as a slight surprise after Australia’s Sienna Toohey dominated the prelims in the event, having been the only competitor in the field to swim under 1:08 with her time of 1:07.68.

Kato and Toohey essentially flip-flopped in the finals, with Kato being the only one to reach the wall under the 1:08 mark while Toohey was the runner-up in a 1:08.34. Despite Toohey being out ahead at the first 50, splitting a 31.36 compared to Kato’s 31.72, Kato was able to pull ahead on the last 50 with a closing split of 35.73 to secure the victory and sneak in ahead of the record.

As her only individual event at this year’s championship, Kato closed out her individual program on a high note for both herself and Japan with her 100 breast performance.