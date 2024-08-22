2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

GIRLS 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 7:51.47 – Canada (2017)

Meet Record: 7:54.70 – USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 7:46.40 – USA (2014)

Top 8 Results

USA ‘A’ (Dobson, Erisman, O’Dell, Mintenko) – 7:53.56 (Meet Record) Canada ‘A’ (Strojnowska, Cosgrove, West, Walters) – 8:02.77 Australia ‘A’ (Jansen, Casey, Weber, Miller) – 8:02.99 Japan ‘A’ (Nagaoka, Yoshinaga, Okuzono, Yamamoto) – 8:13.43 South Korea ‘A’ (Won, Gyubin, Bonin, Doyeon) – 8:21.97 Singapore ‘A’ (Mak, Tan, Ong, Ona) – 8:41.04 USA ‘B’ (Han, Bognar, Crush, Pelaez) – 8:07.49 Canada ‘B’ (Greber, West, Tigert, Liu) – 8:11.75 Singapore ‘B’ (Lim, Chua, Goh, Low) – 8:54.44

The United States closed out night two of the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships on a high note as Team USA took down the meet record in the girls 4×200 freestyle relay by over a second.

The team of Kennedi Dobson, Rylee Erisman, Teagan O’Dell and Madi Mintenko swam a phenomenal race, posting a time of 7:53.56 to shatter the previous meet record of 7:54.70.

Set back in 2022, the previous record was also held by the United States, having been set by the team of Kayla Wilson, Jillian Cox, Cavan Gormsen and Erin Gemmell.

Team USA’s relay squad was in clear water almost the whole way tonight, leading the race right from the start thanks to a tremendous opening leg by Dobson. She posted a personal best time of 1:57.79, pulling away from the rest of the field early on to give the United States a significant lead.

Dobson’s opening 200 was the fastest leg of the relay, despite going off of a flat start; she was the only one on her team to swim sub-1:58.

The rest of the relay squad turned in equally strong performances, as they continuously lengthened their lead over the rest of the pack.

The United States was the only relay team on which all four swimmers swam under the 2:00 mark, as Erisman posted a 1:59.10, O’Dell turned in a 1:58.19 and Mintenko came home in a 1:58.48.

Their record-breaking performance saw Team USA secure their third gold medal of the night and made them thus far undefeated in the relays.