Kristóf Milák Delivers 48.00 National Record At Hungarian Spring Nationals

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS
- March 23 – 27
- Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)
- LCM (50m)
- Full Meet Results
- Day 4 Finals Results
- Press Release
In the men’s 100 freestyle final on Friday morning at the 2021q Hungarian Spring Nationals, Kristóf Milák set a new Hungarian national record with a 48.00. That swim takes out Nándor Németh‘s previous mark of 48.08 and lowers Milák’s own PB in the event by nearly a second from the 48.89 that he swam yesterday in the prelims. Milák has been showing off his impressive versatility so far at this meet, having won the 200 fly (an event in which he currently holds the world record), as well as the 400 freestyle.
Following the race, Milak reacted by saying that despite the record he was “a little disappointed because [he] wanted to swim better, [he] wanted to be the first Hungarian to swim 100 freestyle under 47.”
That echoes his sentiment after a 3:48 win in the 400 free, where he called his time “weak” and said he knew he needed to be better to compete internationally.
His coach, Attila Selmeci, on the other hand was happy with the swim saying that “it was a perfect swim. Kristóf started slowly in the preliminary race yesterday, but today everything went very well, including the start and the finish.”
Race Video:
Former national record holder Nándor Németh came in behind Milák with a 48.17 for the silver medal while Szebasztián Szabó was a 49.08 for bronze.
This meet is formally the country’s final qualifying opportunity for the Olympic Games, though there is some wiggle room in the selection procedures for coaches’ discretion.
Katinka Hosszú returned for finals this morning in the 400 IM and raced her way to a gold medal in the event, swimming a 4:42.25. That’s far off her own world record in the event which sits at 4:26.36 from the Rio Olympics in 2016. This morning’s swim for her is almost exactly the same as what she went earlier this year when she hit a 4:42.96 in Nice, France.
Reflecting on the race, Hosszú said:
“This is my second race this year, if we look at it that way, we are very early. There will be more competitions in Stockholm and Helsinki before the European Championships, and hopefully, there will be another bunch after that, such as in Rome before the Olympics. The goal with this one was to get used to racing. Fortunately, I am starting to feel better and better both mentally and technically. That seems good now, that’s what the work needs to be put on!”
Viktóri Mihályvári-Farkas came into the wall 6 seconds after Hosszú with a 4:48.93 for silver while Lia Csulák swam a 4:50.46 for bronze.
Dávid Verrasztó was around 6 seconds off his best time in the men’s 400 IM with a 4:13.57 to claim gold. Verrasztó has been a 4:07.47 before which he swam in Rome in 2017. Verrasztó shared after the race that he was quite happy with his breast split of 1:10.47.
Péter Bernek followed with a 4:14.70 for silver which was actually slower than his prelims swim last night where he recorded a new PB of 4:12.60, getting down from a 4:12.80.
Discussing his silver medal performance in the event, Bernek offered the following commentary:
“By far this is my best morning time. It was great, I enjoyed it! I think that was the maximum I could get out of this morning swim, but the point is that I finally managed to swim to an individual best yesterday afternoon.”
[At] the Olympics will have to be given 150 percent to get to the finals.”
Dániel Sós rounded out the top three in the 400 IM with a 4:16.91.
Ádám Telegdy picked up a gold in the men’s 200 backstroke this morning with a 1:57.90. Telegdy has been under 1:57 a number of times over the last couple of years, his best time hailing from a December 2020 swim of 1:56.34.
Bendegúz Kovács Benedek and Ádám Jászó also managed to get under the 2:00 mark this morning in the 200 backstroke, hitting 1:59.20 and 1:59.76 for silver and bronze, respectively.
OTHER FRIDAY FINALS (MORNING) RESULTS
- In the 200 breast, Dávid Horváth took gold for men (2:13.05) while Eszter Békési won for the women (2:28.19)
- Fanni Gyurinovics topped the women’s 100 freestyle field with a 55.56
- Katalin Burián was golden in the women’s 200 backstroke, swimming a 2:08.81 for the win
- Zsolt Sződi, Péter Csicsáky, Benedek Bóna, and Bálint Pap won the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay event with a 3:27.18
- The women’s contingent of Nikolett Pádár, Fanni Fábián, Bettina Fábián, and Luca Vas won the 4×100 relay with a 3:50.96
- Regina Nahalka, Tamás Takács, László Cseh, and Tamara Elekes won the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay with a 3:57.92
This probably brings his 100 free level close to his 2019 100fly achievements (50.9, 51.low). You could probably say his 50fly and 50free this week were about the same level as well. So this is very encouraging for his 200free. We already knew he was 1:44 material but if he can drop anymore time, it seem he’ll likely be in the running for a medal, and a worthy contender for Gold.
I don’t realize Mílak is gunning for a sub 47 wow.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUA_XcPqTi4
Race video, man is cracked