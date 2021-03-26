Kristóf Milák Delivers 48.00 National Record At Hungarian Spring Nationals

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

In the men’s 100 freestyle final on Friday morning at the 2021q Hungarian Spring Nationals, Kristóf Milák set a new Hungarian national record with a 48.00. That swim takes out Nándor Németh‘s previous mark of 48.08 and lowers Milák’s own PB in the event by nearly a second from the 48.89 that he swam yesterday in the prelims. Milák has been showing off his impressive versatility so far at this meet, having won the 200 fly (an event in which he currently holds the world record), as well as the 400 freestyle.

Following the race, Milak reacted by saying that despite the record he was “a little disappointed because [he] wanted to swim better, [he] wanted to be the first Hungarian to swim 100 freestyle under 47.”

That echoes his sentiment after a 3:48 win in the 400 free, where he called his time “weak” and said he knew he needed to be better to compete internationally.

His coach, Attila Selmeci, on the other hand was happy with the swim saying that “it was a perfect swim. Kristóf started slowly in the preliminary race yesterday, but today everything went very well, including the start and the finish.”

Race Video:

Former national record holder Nándor Németh came in behind Milák with a 48.17 for the silver medal while Szebasztián Szabó was a 49.08 for bronze.

This meet is formally the country’s final qualifying opportunity for the Olympic Games, though there is some wiggle room in the selection procedures for coaches’ discretion.

Katinka Hosszú returned for finals this morning in the 400 IM and raced her way to a gold medal in the event, swimming a 4:42.25. That’s far off her own world record in the event which sits at 4:26.36 from the Rio Olympics in 2016. This morning’s swim for her is almost exactly the same as what she went earlier this year when she hit a 4:42.96 in Nice, France.

Reflecting on the race, Hosszú said:

“This is my second race this year, if we look at it that way, we are very early. There will be more competitions in Stockholm and Helsinki before the European Championships, and hopefully, there will be another bunch after that, such as in Rome before the Olympics. The goal with this one was to get used to racing. Fortunately, I am starting to feel better and better both mentally and technically. That seems good now, that’s what the work needs to be put on!”