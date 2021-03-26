Florida HS 3A Finalist Grace Weed Verbals to East Carolina (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Weed of St. Augustine High School and the St. Augustine Cyclones has verbally committed to East Carolina for this coming fall. Reed is coached by Frank Holleman, Gregory Burgess and Melissa Harmon at the Cyclones, while Holleman is also her high school coach.

East Carolina had initially cut its program at the end of the 2019-20 season, but announced its reinstatement in January 2021.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to East Carolina University to continue my athletic and academic career! What made my final decision was the strong family-like team, amazing swimming program, and a very determined coach. I want to thank my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am today! I’m so excited to become a Pirate! #ARRG!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:05.76

200 breast – 2:27.43

100 free – 54.68

200 IM – 2:11.84

Weed made the A-final of the 100 breast at the 2020 Florida HS 3A State Championships, placing eighth overall after setting the St. Augustine school record in prelims (1:06.65). She improved from placing 18th at the 2019 State meet, which was the first one she’d ever qualified for.

At the recent 2021 Florida LSC Champs – North, Weed swam lifetime bests in all four above events, and her 100 breast time qualified her for the Futures Championships.

ECU has had a lot of top talent transfer out, but even on their 2019-20 roster, before athletes left, Weed would’ve been #3 on the team in the 100 breast.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.