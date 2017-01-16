Kierra Smith Sets Pool Record as Minnesota Downs Denver, Wyoming

WYOMING VS. DENVER VS. MINNESOTA

Day 1 Results

Day 2 Results

Hosted by Denver

Friday, January 13th-Saturday, January 14th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN- Minnesota 193, Denver 122

MEN- Minnesota 219.5, Wyoming 95.5

MEN- Denver 218, Wyoming 97

WOMEN- Minnesota 179, Denver 136

WOMEN- Minnesota 225, Wyoming 90

WOMEN- Denver 227, Wyoming 88

The Minnesota men and women both recorded wins over Denver and Wyoming in a 2-day tri meet this past weekend. Host team Denver also came away with a win, as the men and women defeated Wyoming. Throughout the meet, several pool records were broken.

Breaststroker Kierra Smith and butterflier Danielle Nack each swept their stroke disciplines and set set new Pool Records. Smith’s Pool Record came in the 200 breast, which she won in 2:13.22. In the 100 breast, she used her front half speed to get an edge over Denver’s Amanda Sanders, winning in 1:02.63 to Sanders’ 1:02.64.

Nack, on the other hand, set her Pool Record in the 200 fly. She won the race in 2:00.95, leading the field by over 5 seconds. She came back to win the 100 fly on Saturday, clocking a 54.88 ahead of Denver’s Heidi Bradley (56.33).

On the men’s side, Minnesota’s Daryl Turner set multiple Pool Records. His first record came in the 100 back on Friday, as he swam to a 47.63 to edge out Denver backstroke ace Anton Loncar (48.22). On Saturday, Turner took down the 100 fly mark after winning the event in 47.51.

PRESS RELEASES: