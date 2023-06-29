Kieran Smith on Rampant US Trials DQs: “It would be one thing if there was consistency”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Day 3 prelims of the 2023 US Trials saw a big number of DQs during events with breaststroke (400 IM, 50 Breast), including Florida’s Emma Weyant (Olympic medalist in the 400 IM) and Minnesota’s Max McHugh (would have been top seed coming out of prelims in the 50 breast).
When asked about the DQ’s, Weyant’s teammate Kieran Smith commented on the consistency of these DQs, noting it would have been far less jarring if this kind of scrupulous behavior were to have been implemented is the US Open and throughout the Pro Swim Series as well. But as it stands with this metaphorical magnifying glass feeling relatively new, swimmers may have a bit more to fear than normal heading into the 100 breast tomorrow.
Well said. Call it consistently leading up to the biggest meet of the year. Don’t essentially change the rules at the biggest meet. Just like all other sports, you spend the first quarter/half of the game learning how the officials are going to call it then adjust
this whole situation reminds me of this
https://youtu.be/Y5CbyCxf5pQ
ik it’s not the same issue, just found this to be quite blatant lol
There’s also a good chance that slowed him down lol
I think this is partially on coaches as well. It is on us to make sure swimmers are legal, not just officials.
I think the reality is that a lot of breaststrokers have “noisy” kicks that, when scrutinized underwater, have some element of flutter or dolphin to them. How much of that noise is incidetal and how much gives a clear competitive advantage, I have no idea.
The reality is that under water review is probably the only effective way to police people truly trying to cheat but it looks like they’re picking up a bunch of ticky tack stuff that’s probably beyond the intention of this review tool.
If only ncaa would dq cal breatstrokers like Reese on his second third or fourth dolphin kick off each wall
It appears to me that breastroke is the only stroke where a swimmer can “cheat”. Some breaststrokers used dolphin kicks when it was illegal and now use it because it is legal. I mean some may use more that one dolphin kick at the start or on a turn which is also illegal. What’s the best way to solve this issue? My solution is to ban all dolphin kicks, but the problem would start all over again. Whaddyagonnado?
I think the NFL should implement all of it’s rule changes the day before the Super Bowl each year. It just makes sense and what could possibly go wrong?
But this is not even a rule change?
This is a growing issue. I have spoken with some officials who will tell you at lower level meets that they see a lot more than is called. They don’t want to be on the bad end of a controversial call, so they don’t call it. Especially when it is on a high profile swimmer. There is no video in most meets that is useable to back them up, so it is their word against everyone else that doesn’t want to see a DQ. Result is that we have high level swimmers making it to the national level without ever knowing their stroke is illegal.
Frankly, I don’t believe that the issue is one of resources; it is more about “fortitude”. 25 years ago, when my daughters swam, there was one official named Santos whose nickname was DQ Santos. He called them like he saw them, and kids 8 to 12 years old may have been nervous when he officiated, but he was well liked and young swimmers were very attentive not to do illegal kicks or turns. They got into good habits early.
Maybe. But when you have a kid that just made a National or OT cut, who wants to be that official? Not saying it isn’t wrong to let it go, it is just what is occurring. You are going to want to be extra sure and be backed up by the confirming official.
The lack of officials at local meets is certainly an issue. I worked as Meet Ref this past weekend when we had one stroke & turn judge at each end watching eight lanes. You can only call what you can see. Our LSC has a rule that clubs are supposed to have one certified official for every 30 swimmers, but it’s never been enforced.