Kieran Smith on Rampant US Trials DQs: “It would be one thing if there was consistency”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 prelims of the 2023 US Trials saw a big number of DQs during events with breaststroke (400 IM, 50 Breast), including Florida’s Emma Weyant (Olympic medalist in the 400 IM) and Minnesota’s Max McHugh (would have been top seed coming out of prelims in the 50 breast).

When asked about the DQ’s, Weyant’s teammate Kieran Smith commented on the consistency of these DQs, noting it would have been far less jarring if this kind of scrupulous behavior were to have been implemented is the US Open and throughout the Pro Swim Series as well. But as it stands with this metaphorical magnifying glass feeling relatively new, swimmers may have a bit more to fear than normal heading into the 100 breast tomorrow.