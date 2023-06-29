Max McHugh Adds To Growing List of DQs At Nationals After Sizeable 50 Breast PB

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
June 27 – July 1, 2023
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
A chorus of boos rained down the Indiana University Natatorium on Thursday morning after yet another swimmer was disqualified for butterfly kicks during breaststroke.
This time it was Max McHugh, who had a breakout performance of sorts in the heats of the men’s 50 breaststroke as he appeared to shatter his best time and claim the top seed for tonight’s final by a wide margin.
McHugh touched in a time of 26.84, which would move him up to #5 all-time among American swimmers while knocking more than four-tenths off his previous best time of 27.25 set in 2021.
But a massive groan came over the crowd when it was announced that McHugh had been disqualified for fly kicks during breaststroke, making him the seventh swimmer to be DQed during the session.
There had previously been three women and three men DQed in the 400 IM, including 2021 Olympic and 2022 World Championship bronze medalist Emma Weyant, who was dinged for the same infraction as McHugh.
McHugh’s lone entry remaining at the competition comes in the 100 breaststroke on Friday, where he’s seeded 12th but will have a realistic shot at a top-two finish given the form he showed in the 50-meter event.
He swam his personal best of 59.57 in the 100 breast at the same meet as his 27.25 50 in July 2021.
With McHugh’s DQ, Nic Fink (27.08) takes over as the top seed heading into tonight’s final.
All these keyboard warriors thinking that these dolphin kicks are “cheating” as if it’s intentional from the swimmer. Its a natural movement that none of these guys are doing for speed its just habit. But they will never know because they are glued to their chairs in front of their monitors ripping these athletes apart for something they could only dream of doing.
Oh please
If they used video review at NCAAs there would be a huge number of DQs in breaststroke.
As a swimmer from the 80s, BREASTROKE should NEVER be allowed to use a butterfly kick EVER! Now, I will agree, as a former backstroker and sprint freestyler at the U of IOWA, the flip in BACKSTROKE to your stomach to do a freestyle flip is FINE! My goodness! That should have been allowed in my day! Regardless, we are talking about a 50M Breastroke! Come On USA SWIMMING!!!!
Okay Erik….
You also should be against video review then, as that technology did not exist back in the 1880s when you were swimming.
Does anyone have a tally of the total number of the DQ’s at this meet?
Given the clear and rampant cheating in breaststroke we’ve seen across the board via live underwater video for years, it was bound to catch up to the field at some point and I view that as a wholeheartedly good thing.
That said, without seeing the same video the judges used to make the call on McHugh, I’m not weighing in on whether his DQ was blatant or not.
Either way, I’m of the opinion that if it’s illegal, it should be DQed, no matter who the swimmer is or whether it was intentional or not.
A bullet couldn’t stop this man but an official could. Sick world we’re living in
beta official < alpha max
Warranted, had a small downward dolphin kick after every kick.
You keep trash talking this garbage. You think everyone does this. Let’s see the video. Most of these should be overturned. This is getting out of hand.
https://youtube.com/clip/Ugkx893u_1uQf_vx4L_153iSjuoKqKB9QIoe
This is one of the worst days of my whole life
Max why are you commenting from a burner account?