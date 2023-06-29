Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Max McHugh Adds To Growing List of DQs At Nationals After Sizeable 50 Breast PB

Comments: 15

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

A chorus of boos rained down the Indiana University Natatorium on Thursday morning after yet another swimmer was disqualified for butterfly kicks during breaststroke.

This time it was Max McHugh, who had a breakout performance of sorts in the heats of the men’s 50 breaststroke as he appeared to shatter his best time and claim the top seed for tonight’s final by a wide margin.

McHugh touched in a time of 26.84, which would move him up to #5 all-time among American swimmers while knocking more than four-tenths off his previous best time of 27.25 set in 2021.

But a massive groan came over the crowd when it was announced that McHugh had been disqualified for fly kicks during breaststroke, making him the seventh swimmer to be DQed during the session.

There had previously been three women and three men DQed in the 400 IM, including 2021 Olympic and 2022 World Championship bronze medalist Emma Weyant, who was dinged for the same infraction as McHugh.

McHugh’s lone entry remaining at the competition comes in the 100 breaststroke on Friday, where he’s seeded 12th but will have a realistic shot at a top-two finish given the form he showed in the 50-meter event.

He swam his personal best of 59.57 in the 100 breast at the same meet as his 27.25 50 in July 2021.

With McHugh’s DQ, Nic Fink (27.08) takes over as the top seed heading into tonight’s final.

avidswimfan
5 minutes ago

All these keyboard warriors thinking that these dolphin kicks are “cheating” as if it’s intentional from the swimmer. Its a natural movement that none of these guys are doing for speed its just habit. But they will never know because they are glued to their chairs in front of their monitors ripping these athletes apart for something they could only dream of doing.

0
-1
Reply
Frank
Reply to  avidswimfan
2 seconds ago

Oh please

0
0
Reply
Robert
8 minutes ago

If they used video review at NCAAs there would be a huge number of DQs in breaststroke.

4
0
Reply
Erik
16 minutes ago

As a swimmer from the 80s, BREASTROKE should NEVER be allowed to use a butterfly kick EVER! Now, I will agree, as a former backstroker and sprint freestyler at the U of IOWA, the flip in BACKSTROKE to your stomach to do a freestyle flip is FINE! My goodness! That should have been allowed in my day! Regardless, we are talking about a 50M Breastroke! Come On USA SWIMMING!!!!

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Erik
3
-12
Reply
avidswimfan
Reply to  Erik
8 minutes ago

Okay Erik….

3
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Erik
4 minutes ago

comment image

You also should be against video review then, as that technology did not exist back in the 1880s when you were swimming.

3
0
Reply
KSW
17 minutes ago

Does anyone have a tally of the total number of the DQ’s at this meet?

4
0
Reply
The Original Tim
18 minutes ago

Given the clear and rampant cheating in breaststroke we’ve seen across the board via live underwater video for years, it was bound to catch up to the field at some point and I view that as a wholeheartedly good thing.

That said, without seeing the same video the judges used to make the call on McHugh, I’m not weighing in on whether his DQ was blatant or not.

Either way, I’m of the opinion that if it’s illegal, it should be DQed, no matter who the swimmer is or whether it was intentional or not.

19
-1
Reply
Kachow
30 minutes ago

A bullet couldn’t stop this man but an official could. Sick world we’re living in

24
-3
Reply
Juggo
Reply to  Kachow
17 minutes ago

beta official < alpha max

2
0
Reply
SwimCoach
35 minutes ago

Warranted, had a small downward dolphin kick after every kick.

14
-6
Reply
Zippo
Reply to  SwimCoach
27 minutes ago

You keep trash talking this garbage. You think everyone does this. Let’s see the video. Most of these should be overturned. This is getting out of hand.

7
-24
Reply
SwimFanner
36 minutes ago

This is one of the worst days of my whole life

11
-5
Reply
Ice Golem
Reply to  SwimFanner
32 minutes ago

Max why are you commenting from a burner account?

17
-1
Reply

