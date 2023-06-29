Max McHugh Adds To Growing List of DQs At Nationals After Sizeable 50 Breast PB

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

A chorus of boos rained down the Indiana University Natatorium on Thursday morning after yet another swimmer was disqualified for butterfly kicks during breaststroke.

This time it was Max McHugh, who had a breakout performance of sorts in the heats of the men’s 50 breaststroke as he appeared to shatter his best time and claim the top seed for tonight’s final by a wide margin.

McHugh touched in a time of 26.84, which would move him up to #5 all-time among American swimmers while knocking more than four-tenths off his previous best time of 27.25 set in 2021.

But a massive groan came over the crowd when it was announced that McHugh had been disqualified for fly kicks during breaststroke, making him the seventh swimmer to be DQed during the session.

There had previously been three women and three men DQed in the 400 IM, including 2021 Olympic and 2022 World Championship bronze medalist Emma Weyant, who was dinged for the same infraction as McHugh.

McHugh’s lone entry remaining at the competition comes in the 100 breaststroke on Friday, where he’s seeded 12th but will have a realistic shot at a top-two finish given the form he showed in the 50-meter event.

He swam his personal best of 59.57 in the 100 breast at the same meet as his 27.25 50 in July 2021.

With McHugh’s DQ, Nic Fink (27.08) takes over as the top seed heading into tonight’s final.