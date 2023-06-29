Dare Rose Swims 50.87 100 Fly To Become #7 American Of All-Time

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
MEN’S 100 FLY — HEATS
- World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- U.S. Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- Championship Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 2021
- World Junior Reocrd: 50.62, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2017
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.96
- 2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 50.88
- 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 50.97
Top 8:
- Dare Rose — 50.87
- Ryan Murphy — 51.35
- Shaine Casas — 51.37
- Zach Harting — 51.51
- Gabriel Jett — 51.61
- Thomas Heilman/Trenton Julian — 51.78
- Luke Miller — 51.84
In the prelims of the men’s 100 fly at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, Cal rising junior Dare Rose swam a best time of 50.87 to take the top overall seed. He now stands as the seventh-fastest American of all-time and the 25th-fastest performer of all-time.
Coming into nationals, Rose had a best time of 51.40. He has improved over two seconds in less than two years, as his personal best at the end of 2021 was a 52.99.
All-Time Top American Performers, Men’s 100 Fly:
- Caeleb Dressel — 49.45 (2021)
- Michael Phelps — 49.82 (2009)
- Ian Crocker (2005)/Shaine Casas (2022) — 50.40
- Maxine Roomey — 50.68 (2019)
- Michael Andrew — 50.80 (2021)
- Dare Rose — 50.87 (2023)
Rose saw significant improvement on the front half of his race, as his first 50 was 0.45 seconds faster than it was when he set his previous best. His back half also got 0.08 seconds faster.
Splits Comparison:
|Dare Rose, 2023 U.S. Nationals (new PB)
|Dare Rose, 2022 U.S. Trials (old PB)
|50m
|23.79
|24.24
|100m
|27.08
|27.16
|Total
|50.87
|51.40
On Wednesday night, Rose finished second overall in the 50 fly with a 23.20. If he wins the 100 fly final, he will get to swim both events at the 2023 World Championships.
