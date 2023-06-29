Lilly King Gets to Train in Sprint Group Now

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lilly King stuck to her guns in the 200 breast final on Wednesday, going out fast and maintaining the lead from start to finish, holding off a charging Kate Douglass to win in what is essentially her home pool. King reveals that after the Mission Viejo pro swim, she changed up a couple of her weekly practices, including going from a distance practice to sprint group, the first time she’s ever gotten to train in said group in her career.