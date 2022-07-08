Kenyon College Changes its Name to the “Owls”

Divison III power house swimming program Kenyon College has changed its athletic name from the Kenyon Lords and Kenyon Ladies to become the Kenyon Owls.

Kenyon has not always been known as the Lords and Ladies. In the 1880s, the word “Mauve” was primarily used. Then in the early 1900s, “Kenyon” was used. In 1936, the word “Lords” began to be used and then in 1973 the women’s lacrosse team was referred to as the “Lordettes” but soon after the word “Ladies” began to be used.

In Feburary 2022, the school announced they would begin the process for a new name to according to the school’s website, “better reflect our students today.” The suggestion and feedback form opened on February 21st which received over 2,000 responses and included 200 suggestions for a new name.

The form closed April 20th, and then the suggestions were narrowed down by the Moniker Subcommittee. The Moniker Subcommittee consisted of seven members of the Campus Senate. Notably, also a member of the subcommittee was head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Jess Book who graduated from Kenyon in 2001.

Ranked-choice voting began on April 22nd and closed May 2nd. The five finalists in the vote were the “Kenyon”, “Owls”, “Oaks”, “Rooks”, and “Thrill”.

A total of 6,914 ballots were cast by students, alumni, current faculty and staff, as well as trustees. Voting continued to a run-off between the final two options, the “Kenyon” and the “Owls”. In the last round, the “Owls” earned 62% of first-choice votes.

The school has said that they will begin using the “Owls” this upcoming academic year. The school also said that over the summer they will be working on the visual identity.

The Kenyon women captured the 2022 Division III NCAA title with a total of 446 points, just five points ahead of second place Emory and 34 points ahead of conference rival Denison. It was the Kenyon women’s 24th NCAA Championship which is the most in any division and any sport in the NCAA.

The Kenyon men finished fifth at NCAAs with 283 points, only seven points behind fourth place team Williams College. The Kenyon men have won 34 NCAA Championship.

The Kenyon women captured the 2022 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) title scoring 1958 points. They finished over 200 points ahead of conference rival Denison. The Kenyon men finished a mere five points behind first place Denison at NCACs.