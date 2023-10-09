Kelly Pash on Pan American Games Prep: “it’s definitely a different mindset”

2023 DUST OFF YOUR BOOTS CLASSIC

October 6-, 2023

Lee and Joe Jamail Swim Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results

The Texas women’s first meet of the season saw 5th-year Kelly Pash clock a 1:52.9 200 Fly, the top time in the nation by over 3 seconds. Pash wanted to get some race reps in before heading off to Santiago for the Pan American Games later this month. The Longhorn said preparing for a high level meet in October has required “a different mindset” than the normal early season mentality, but Pash is looking forward to her first time repping the Stars and Stripes on a major international stage.