Kaylee McKeown Breaks Third World Cup Record of the Weekend in 200 Back (2:06.47)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Kaylee McKeown completed her backstroke sweep at the World Cup series stop in Berlin on Sunday, breaking her third World Cup record of the weekend with a winning time of 2:06.47 in the 200 back.

The 22-year-old Australian was more than three seconds off her own world record of 2:03.14 from March, but the performance was still good enough to take down fellow Aussie Emily Seebohm‘s previous World Cup record of 2:06.94 from 2015.

McKeown also took down Seebohm’s World Cup record in the 100 back with a 57.95 on Saturday as well as lowering Liu Xiang‘s mark in the 50 back with a 27.24 on Friday. When she pulled off a stroke sweep at Worlds, she went 27.08 in the 50 back, 57.53 in the 100 back, and 2:03.85 in the 200 back. If McKeown wins every backstroke event at this year’s World Cup series, she would be in line for a $30,000 bonus ($10,000 for each “crown”).

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

  • World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
  • World Cup Record: 2:06.94 — Emily Seebohm, Australia (2015)
  • World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)

PODIUM:

About 20 minutes removed from the 800 freestyle final, Katie Grimes logged a new personal best via her 2nd place finish. Grimes held on for a 2:08.08, which is a best time by 1.44 seconds. It betters the 2:09.52 she swam at the Mission Viejo PSS in 2022. She finished ahead of Canada’s Kylie Masse, who clocked 2:10.32 for bronze.

