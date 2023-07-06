Kate Douglass on 200 IM: “I think taking some time off from it was a good idea”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kate Douglass took an emphatic victory in the women’s 200 IM at the US Trials last week, clocking a 2:07.09 for a new US Open record. After barely swimming the event at all since the Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal, Douglass has made a return to it this year. That has included swimming the fastest time ever in the yards version of the event by nearly 2 seconds and now claiming a national title in the long course version. Douglass thinks the time away from the event was a good thing and is excited to be back in the mix with it.