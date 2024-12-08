Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Drops 50 Fly for SC Worlds; Retains 5 Individual Entries

Comments: 12

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

American swimmer Kate Douglass is scratching the 50 fly at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, leaving her teammate Gretchen Walsh as the only American entry in the event.

Douglass entered the meet as the top seed with an entry time of 24.42, which she swam at the finale of the World Cup in Singapore in November. That time left her just .04 seconds shy of Therese Alshammar’s legendary World Record in the event and made her the #2 performer in the history of the event.

Douglass retains entries in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 breast, 100 IM, and 200 IM for the meet. Her coaches hinted at a possible withdrawal from that race because it conflicts directly with other races – namely a direct overlap with the 200 IM (where she is also the top seed) and the 400 free relay.

USA Swimming doesn’t select swimmers on the basis of 50 meter events and after 100 fly Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske pulled out of the meet, no other members of the U.S. roster were eligible for the 50 fly, so Douglass’ late withdrawal doesn’t impact anybody else’s event choice.

This scratch doesn’t mean that Douglass will have an ‘easy’ run. Presuming she swims all relays 400-meters-and-under, and doesn’t swim on the heats of any of those relays, this is what Douglass’ schedule would project out as for the meet:

Kate Douglass‘ Schedule, 2024 Short Course World Swimming Championships

Prelims Finals
Day 1 200 IM H
200 IM F, 400 free relay F
Day 2 100 Free H
100 Free SF, 200 Mixed Medley F
Day 3 100 IM H
100 Free F, 100 IM SF
Day 4 200 Breast H
200 Breast F, 100 IM F, Mixed 200 Free Relay F
Day 5 50 Free H
50 Free SF, Mixed 400 Medley Relay F
Day 6
50 Free F, Women’s 400 Medley Relay F

The other American entry Gretchen Walsh is entered at 25.20, which is her fastest time in the qualifying period, but that is actually a long course split and is her halfway split from the 100 meter fly final at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the summer. That makes her the favorite in this race.

Top 8 Seeds, 2024 Short Course World Swimming Championships

  1. Beryl Gastaldello, France – 24.76
  2. Alexandria Perkins, Australia – 24.99
  3. Arina Surkova, Neutral Athletes – 25.02
  4. Lily Price, Australia – 25.07
  5. Tessa Giele, Netherlands – 25.10
  6. (TIE) Mizuki Hirai, Japan/Sara Junevik, Sweden – 25.15
  8. Gretchen Walsh, USA – 25.20 (LCM time)

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swimfast
1 hour ago

So excited for her other swims though. She really could break a couple or more WRs. Her 100 free is 0.6ish off…her 200 IM is bound to be better than 2:03 (maybe much better)…her 200 breast, just needs to go a PR, 50 free I mean long course she’s 23.7(?), pretty quick…and then 100 IM it’s her vs Walsh…..if you don’t forget, Douglass has fantastic turns as well. Do not count her out.

0
-6
Reply
‘Murica
2 hours ago

She knows Gretchen would cook her.

3
-6
Reply
jess
2 hours ago

8th seed with an LCM split is insane for GW

14
-3
Reply
HaveYouNoShame
2 hours ago

I think it was a year ago UVA put out a video of Douglass and Walsh doing 100 yards of kick in practice, and Walsh went like 4 seconds faster than Douglass…

The 50 and 100 fly WRs are toast

9
0
Reply
canada clears
2 hours ago

summer isnt swimming the 200 im

1
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  canada clears
2 hours ago

Well she should be! (Thanks)

13
0
Reply
Stenn
2 hours ago

Will Kate do the rest of events? I hope🤞🏼

1
0
Reply
jess
Reply to  Stenn
2 hours ago

the schedule looks pretty reasonable, except for the mixed 4×50 free, which is immediately before the 200 BR, so i doubt she does that one. but other than that, should be able to do everything else

3
0
Reply
arrow
Reply to  jess
23 minutes ago

i think berkoff will swim the mixed 4×50

0
0
Reply
Swimfan27
2 hours ago

Gretchen is going to demolish that world record.

9
-1
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Swimfan27
2 hours ago

23-point incoming.

13
0
Reply
snailSpace
Reply to  Swimfan27
1 hour ago

I think it will be something ridiculous like a 23.6 or something.

0
-1
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!