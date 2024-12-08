Kate Douglass Drops 50 Fly for SC Worlds; Retains 5 Individual Entries

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

American swimmer Kate Douglass is scratching the 50 fly at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, leaving her teammate Gretchen Walsh as the only American entry in the event.

Douglass entered the meet as the top seed with an entry time of 24.42, which she swam at the finale of the World Cup in Singapore in November. That time left her just .04 seconds shy of Therese Alshammar’s legendary World Record in the event and made her the #2 performer in the history of the event.

Douglass retains entries in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 breast, 100 IM, and 200 IM for the meet. Her coaches hinted at a possible withdrawal from that race because it conflicts directly with other races – namely a direct overlap with the 200 IM (where she is also the top seed) and the 400 free relay.

USA Swimming doesn’t select swimmers on the basis of 50 meter events and after 100 fly Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske pulled out of the meet, no other members of the U.S. roster were eligible for the 50 fly, so Douglass’ late withdrawal doesn’t impact anybody else’s event choice.

This scratch doesn’t mean that Douglass will have an ‘easy’ run. Presuming she swims all relays 400-meters-and-under, and doesn’t swim on the heats of any of those relays, this is what Douglass’ schedule would project out as for the meet:

Kate Douglass‘ Schedule, 2024 Short Course World Swimming Championships

Prelims Finals Day 1 200 IM H 200 IM F, 400 free relay F Day 2 100 Free H 100 Free SF, 200 Mixed Medley F Day 3 100 IM H 100 Free F, 100 IM SF Day 4 200 Breast H 200 Breast F, 100 IM F, Mixed 200 Free Relay F Day 5 50 Free H 50 Free SF, Mixed 400 Medley Relay F Day 6 50 Free F, Women’s 400 Medley Relay F

The other American entry Gretchen Walsh is entered at 25.20, which is her fastest time in the qualifying period, but that is actually a long course split and is her halfway split from the 100 meter fly final at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the summer. That makes her the favorite in this race.

