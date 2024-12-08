Maximus Williamson, Kayla Han Highlight Winter Juniors West Psych Sheets

2024 Winter Juniors- West

December 11-14, 2024

Austin, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheets

Some of the top 18 and under swimmers will be competing in Austin, Texas this upcoming week. Names in attendance include Maximus Williamson and Kayla Han.

Williamson swam at Winter Juniors West last year, swimming numerous NAG records at the meet including the 200 free and 200 IM. The 18 year old is in his last Winter Juniors meet before he heads off to Virginia next fall where he currently sits as the #1 ranked recruit in the boys high school class of 2025.

Willaimson’s lineup for this week:

200 IM (#1 seed)

50 free (#1 seed)

400 IM (#3 seed)

200 free (#1 seed)

100 back (#1 seed)

200 back (#3 seed)

100 free (#1 seed)

200 fly (#2 seed)

It’s a loaded lineup for Williamson as it is also expected that he will swim on numerous relays for Lakeside Aquatic Club. Last year, he swam in six individual events, although he scratched the 100 backstroke final.

Also highlighting the boys side is the #3 ranked recruit in the high school class of 2025 Luke Ellis. The Indiana commit swims for Sandpipers of Nevada and is the top seed in the 400 IM and 500 free this week. He also is entered in the 200 back and 200 fly.

The girls side is highlighted by Kayla Han who has moved back to La Mirada Armada in California after she trained and competed for Carmel out of Indiana last year. At the time of the move, Han told SwimSwam “I decided to move back to La Mirada to refocus on the 4 IM and distance freestyle events.” Han is entered in the 400 IM and distance events this week.

Han’s event lineup:

500 free (#1 seed)

200 IM (#4 seed)

400 IM (#1 seed)

200 free (#9 seed)

1650 free (#1 seed)

200 fly (#2 seed)

Teagan O’Dell, the #2 ranked recruit for the girls high school class of 2025, will also be in attendance. O’Dell is entered in six events this week. She is the top seed in the 200 IM, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 free. She also is entered in the 50 free and 200 free.

14 year old Gabi Brito made waves this summer as a 13 year old, already climbing up the rankings in the age group. She is entered in eight events this week and is highlighted as the #3 seed in the 50 free and 100 fly as well as the #4 seed in the 100 free.