Thomas Heilman, Audrey Derivaux, Charlotte Crush Highlight Winter Junior East Psych Sheets

2024 Winter Juniors- East

December 11-14, 2024

Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheets

Some of the top 18 and under athletes will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina this week for the East edition of Winter Juniors. Highlighting the list of names include 2024 Paris Olympian Thomas Heilman as well as 14 year old Audrey Derivaux.

Heilman, the #2 ranked recruit in the high school class of 2025, is in his last Winter Juniors meet. He had a huge meet last year, including setting three NAG records in one night. Heilman made the US Olympic Team this summer, swimming in the 100 and 200 fly events.

Heilman’s event lineup:

200 IM (#1 seed)

50 free (#1 seed)

100 fly (#1 seed)

200 fly (#1 seed)

He will have the chance to break his own meet records in numerous events. He swam a 44.67 in the 100 fly back in 2022 as well as a 1:40.73 in the 200 fly a year ago.

Also highlighting the boys side is Baylor Stanton, the #1 recruit in the high school class of 2026. Stanton is the top seed in the 400 IM, 100 back, and 200 back. He also is in the top eight for the 200 fly (#5), 500 free (#7), and 200 IM (#3).

15 year old Audrey Derivaux of Jersey Wahoos already posted some of the top times in the age group this fall. She made headlines this summer at age 14, making the US Olympic Trials final in the 400 IM.

Derivaux’s event lineup:

500 free (#3 seed)

200 IM (#2 seed)

400 IM (#1 seed)

100 fly (#9 seed)

200 free (#43 seed)

100 back (#12 seed)

200 back (#2 seed)

100 free (#49 seed)

200 fly (#1 seed)

In addition to making the Trials final in the 400 IM, she also made semifinals of the 200 fly and 200 backstroke. She will have the chance to show her versatility once again this week.

Lakeside Swim Team’s Charlotte Crush swam to a 15-16 NAG record in the 100 backstroke at the meet a year ago and will have the chance to defend her title and lower her record this year as she still stands at 16. Crush is entered in seven events, highlighted as the top seed in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 back.